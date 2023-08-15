WOMAN FROM AFRICA CREATES BILLION DOLLAR FILM ENGINE FOR HOLLYWOOD 3D ANIMATION STUDIOS

Univah Pro, The First Ever Film Engine Is The Solution To Long Render Times, Providing The Ability To Produce Film Quality Animated Videos Instantly

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Graphics software developer, The Stephanie Michaels Software Company(Smsoftwarecompany), dedicated to advanced real-time computer graphics, announces The Univah Film Engine. Univah Pro is a real-time physically based photo-realistic and non-photorealistic Render Engine for the professional filmmaker. Univah shines in its ease of use and low learning curve while providing features such as Advanced physics, Industry standard lighting, advanced animation with a drag-and-drop interface fully customizable. Smsoftwarecompany is different in that they offer Univah Pro to all 3D animation Studios as a one-time perpetual license with no subscriptions or yearly fees. Making the (ROI) return on investment very high.

From Sketchup and Lumion to Univah Pro. Univah Pro is the perfect alternative to Sketchup and Lumion. 3D modeling enthusiasts who always desired a software similar to Sketchup but with film tools for 3d animators have now had their prayers answered. Univah Pro was designed with Sketchup users in mind. Univah has the clean user interface Sketchup users are accustomed to with the beautiful real-time rendering power which surpasses games engines. In Univah the user can render entire planets with trees, oceans, rivers, boats, fish, volumetric clouds, people and cars. Visual effects such as Snow, rain, tornados, lightning, explosions and much more can all be added with a click of a button and customized.

Similar to Autodesk Maya and developed with Blender3D users in mind; Univah Pro looks and feels familiar to 3D animators seeking a powerful real-time rendering tool tailor-made for those working in the professional 3D animation film industry.

The Univah Film Engine is a Windows 64-bit real-time rendering application available for download on the official Smsoftwarecompany website. Univah is compatible with all FBX-supported softwares and has been optimized to perform well on Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics cards and above.

Established in 2020 by Founder/CEO, Stephanie Michaels, The Stephanie Michaels Software Company offers global application development services to large and small corporations. The company operates from Houston TX. Smsoftwarecompany specializes in developing Architecture software, 3D animation software, Custom Game Engines, fashion design software, render engines and 3D animation software.

