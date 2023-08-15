Jumo Health's Exponential Scale Earns Inc. 5000 designation for Second Consecutive Year

Fueled by organic growth, Jumo Health ranks among fastest growing private companies for second year running

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Jumo Health, a global provider of age appropriate, culturally sensitive medical education resources, has secured a spot on the Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking offers a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the most dynamic economic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Jumo Health has continued to experience considerable growth in recent years driven by its patient education platform which supports global clinical trials. With an expertise in creating multimedia resources specifically tailored to various age cohorts and cultural backgrounds, Jumo Health's services enable patients and their families to make informed decisions about their care - giving way accelerated enrollment and to improve retention and compliance. Jumo Health serves an expansive customer base including the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

"On behalf of everyone at Jumo Health, we are proud to receive this honor for the second consecutive year especially during these uncertain economic conditions," shared Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health. "Over the past year alone, Jumo Health has increased the size of our workforce, further expanded our customer base, and launched a new service to ensure access to care and promote health equity among traditionally underserved communities. To witness our continued growth as a result of our collective hard work and commitment to purpose is truly a humbling moment," concluded Aniskovich.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 75+ countries in 95+ languages. Our diverse offerings are designed to explain the latest in evidence-based literature using highly visual elements to ensure that everyone can understand complex medical topics. To ensure comprehension, we use familiar mediums – from comic books and animation, to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories – tailored based on audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to promote access and to ensure patient experience is accurately represented. For further information, visit www.jumohealth.com.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

