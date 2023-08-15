COURTNEY GRUBER APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF AZPETVET

Gruber Is A Dynamic Leader With Experience In Fortune 500 Companies To Specialty Organizations Across North America

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney Gruber, a seasoned executive with experience in helping growth brands achieve the next level, has been named president of AZPetVet . Under her leadership, Gruber will focus on scaling the brand, developing the next stage of growth, and nurturing its strong culture of care.

Gruber is a dynamic leader with experience leading large teams from Fortune 500 companies to specialty organizations across North America. She most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Core Power Yoga; prior she served as the Chief Retail Officer at Drybar. She also comes with deep retail experience, including nearly 10 years at Target. Gruber has a proven record of building high-performing teams and putting people first to deliver strong performance.

"Pet ownership has rapidly increased over the past few years and has led to a huge consumer appetite for innovation in veterinary care services. I was immediately drawn to the opportunity to lead AZPetVet given its ability to scale to meet the market demands," said Gruber. "AZPetVet is a fascinating business with unlimited potential to deliver better health and well-being to our beloved, furry companions."

AZPetVet was acquired last year by The Aspen Group, one of the largest and fastest growing consumer healthcare support companies in the U.S. "In getting to know Courtney, I can tell you she is a quick study who's ready to build the next chapter of AZPetVet, and cannot wait to jump in," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of The Aspen Group. "We continue to believe there is immense opportunity in the veterinary space, and can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

About AZPetVet

AZPetVet is a family of 22 animal hospitals serving the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area since 1984. We provide comprehensive care for companion animals – both domestic and exotic – from routine preventative services, to cutting edge medical, dental, and surgical care. Built upon the principle of outstanding service and respect for the human-animal bond, AZPetVet is committed to partnering with our clients to provide the information, resources, and services needed to help enhance the lives of pets. For more information, visit www.AZPetVet.com or follow us Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

