Capriotti's Sandwich Shops Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise, announced today that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Since landing on the list for the first-time last year, Capriotti's climbed nearly 300 spots to come in at No. 4,367 on this year's list.

The Inc. 5000 list, which began in 1982 to recognize the fastest-growing companies in the United States, only includes brands that have proven themselves with increased growth, revenue, and reputation within the industry. Receiving recognition on the acclaimed list is one of the most coveted honors to hold as only the very best private, employee-based firms are awarded the distinction of being recognized at this gold standard of entrepreneurial success.

"Over the past year, our brand has continued to demonstrate remarkable growth having expanded to more than 175 locations across the country with an additional 50 units added domestically this year alone," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "To secure a coveted spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is not only a true honor, but also speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to excellence, our dynamic franchisee community, and the enduring appeal of our high-quality menu items. This recognition will continue to fuel our passion to expand through innovation, ingenuity, and resilience, and we look forward to seeing what the future will bring."

In addition to the Inc. 5000 ranking, Capriotti's has maintained strong sales and continues to attract investors in both national and international markets. The brand celebrated its 47th birthday in June, taking time to commemorate having been named one of the top 10 most successful brands on Fast Casual's 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The brand ranked No. 10 this year, marking the first time in either brand's history that they cracked the top 10 and the fourth consecutive year appearing on the prestigious industry listing.

Earlier this year the International Franchise Association (IFA) named Brenda Torres, franchisee of Capriotti's in Santa Clarita, California, as Franchisee of the Year for 2023. Capriotti's AUV remains impressive with the top performing locations coming in at $1.8M while Wing Zone's top performing shops boast an impressive $1.9M.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

