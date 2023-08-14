Stitching the Future: Brother International Corporation Announces New Innovation for 2023 Sewing, Embroidery and Quilting Machines Exclusive to Brother Authorized Dealers

Powered by the Artspira Mobile app, Brother introduces the first ever Brother Fabric Printer, PrintModa Studio, Elevating the Creative Experience for Enthusiasts and Entrepreneurs

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation announced its latest product additions for Brother Authorized Dealers featuring technological advances across the printing, sewing, embroidery and quilting machines for 2023, including the first ever Fabric Printer. PrintModa Studio Fabric Printer is powered by Brother Artspira, a mobile app enabling a new level of connected creativity. With the introduction of five new machines with a range of capabilities and complementary accessories, Brother continues its commitment to introducing best-in-class products that demonstrate innovation and the industry's latest technology, driven through connection and creativity.

The 'New Innovation for 2023' lineup, available through Authorized Brother Dealers nationwide, includes the first ever PrintModa Studio Fabric Printer, Stellaire 2 Innov-ís Machines including, the XJ2 Disney Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine and the XE2 Embroidery Only Machine with Disney, the Entrepreneur One PR1X Single-Needle Embroidery Machine, and the PQ1600S High-Speed Straight Stitch Sewing & Quilting Machine, joining the lineup in stores this Fall.

"Every creator and maker is staying at the forefront of trends and Brother remains at the side of those consumers, giving them even more opportunities to grow their hobby, side hustles or full-time businesses," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Home Appliance Division, of Brother International Corporation. "As a leader in producing innovative sewing and crafting machines, Brother is introducing first of its kind technology providing connection and inspiration with our new lineup, and further expanding the Brother portfolio with the introduction of our first ever Fabric Printer."

Expanding upon the introduction of the Brother Artspira Mobile App, an innovative platform featuring a variety of embroidery and cutting designs that you can wirelessly transfer to your Brother wireless-enabled machine for even more creative flexibility, the Brother commitment to digital expansion continues to be a vital part of today's product release. Of the 'New Innovation for 2023' lineup, the Stellaire2 Innov-ís XJ2 Disney Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine and the XE2 Embroidery Only Machine with Disney as well as the PrintModa Studio Fabric Printer are compatible with Artspira. Leveraging the Power from the mobile app, users can draw, transfer and explore custom features and designs to expand their creativity and output directly from the application with more Artspira features to follow this Fall.

Enhancing Projects for the Disney Enthusiast with the Stellaire2 Innov-ís: Introducing the XJ2 Disney Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine and the XE2 Embroidery Only Machine with Disney :

Both machines continue the Brother legacy of innovation and taking exceptional embroidery machines as well as combo machines to the next level. From software and luggage to sewing feet and thread kits, Brother Genuine Accessories are the ideal complement to your Brother machines. To complement the Stellaire2 Innov-is Edition introductions, optional accessories include the Stellaire Upgrade Kit (SAVRWUGK1), made for the maker who previously purchased an Stellaire Innov-is Edition and wants the latest and greatest features just released on the XJ2 and XE2, the 7"x12" Magnetic Frame (SAMF300) for simple hooping and the XJ2/XE2 Luggage set (SASEBXJE2) for creations on the go.

Stellaire2 Innov-ís XJ2 Disney Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine : The XJ2 will take your embroidery skills to the next level and offers the best of two machines in one with 760 built-in sewing stitches, plus 101 Disney-exclusive embroidery designs featuring Mickey Mouse , Minnie Mouse , Goofy, Pluto, and your favorite characters from Frozen, Finding Nemo, and Cars. With a large 9.5" x 14" embroidery area, wireless integration with Artspira, and Crosshair 2-Point Positioning LED Laser the XJ2 offers innovative features typically found in other high-end Brother machines.

Stellaire2 Innov-ís XE2 Embroidery Only Machine with Disney: The XE2 masters the art of embroidery in one machine. With 788 embroidery designs, plus 101 Disney exclusive designs, a large 9.5" x 14" embroidery area, and wireless integration with Artspira, the XE2's full range of impressive features offer a smooth and streamlined embroidery experience.

Transform Crafting and Sewing Experiences with the revolutionary PrintModa Studio Fabric Printer : The future of crafting and sewing has arrived with PrintModa. Print custom designs, personalized patterns, and even celebratory templates in vibrant color directly on fabric for truly one-of-a-kind creations.

PrintModa Studio Fabric Printer: PrintModa empowers consumers to create unique and personalized creations and print their designs in vibrant color, onto everything from banners and home decor to wearable creations like tote bags, and much more. It seamlessly connects to Artspira, which allows users to explore or create templates and projects, then transfer them right to their machines. Simply connect PrintModa to a Brother wireless enabled sewing or embroidery machine or ScanNCut DX machine to add additional dimension to projects.

Step into the World of Home and Business Embroidery with the Entrepreneur One PR1X Single-Needle Embroidery Machine : The PR1X is the ideal machine for pros in the making looking to elevate their skills from home-to-home business with a generous 8" x 12" inch embroidery area, built for every project, big and small. When it comes to profit, precision accuracy matters. That's why the precise Crosshair 2-Point Positioning Laser helps to light up the fabric to ensure the needle drops exactly where needed with little, to no error. Helping you do more, Brother also has just the right accessories for the PR1X including the Wide Table (PR1XWT1) and optional accessories kits, including Apparel (PRAPRLKIT1), Sports (PRSPRTKIT1), Monogram (PRMNGRMKIT1) and Consumables (PRCNSKIT1).

Entrepreneur One PR1X Single-Needle Embroidery Machine: Built with productivity and efficiency in mind, the PRX1's automatic threading system, 495 built-in embroidery designs, and 31 fonts are a solid start to any project. The included free arm allows embroidering in hard-to-reach areas like caps, sleeves, and bags with ease.

The PQ1600S High-Speed Straight Stitch Sewing & Quilting Machine for the Serious Quilter and Sewist : The sewing room essential for serious sewers and quilters, the PQ1600S is built for speed and precision.

PQ1600S: Boasting heavy-duty construction, sewing speeds up to 1,500 stitches per minute, and an automatic thread cutter, the PQ1600S is built to take on projects big and small. Available this Fall, locate a dealer near you to test drive and purchase.

To learn more about the full line up of new Brother machines or locate a Brother Authorized Dealer near you, please visit Brother-usa.com/Brother-Experience. You can also download and explore more about the Brother Artspira Mobile app at brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/artspira.

