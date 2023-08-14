RainFocus and Groups360 Announce Continued Partnership for Streamlined Event Lifecycles

The partnership provides event teams with comprehensive tools and solutions for sourcing and event marketing activation

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, and Groups360, a leading platform for booking group travel, today announced continued momentum and strategic plans to accelerate their partnership to support client growth, new products, and increasing demand for in-person events.

Together, the companies further enhance the powerful combination of Groups360's innovative online marketplace for hotel and venue sourcing with RainFocus' event marketing platform. Their leaders have leveraged their deep industry expertise to empower meeting planners, event professionals, and attendees — giving them greater control to continuously elevate their event experiences. The Groups360-RainFocus partnership allows hoteliers to be an integral part of the experience that only in-person meetings offer. It streamlines venue sourcing, cuts costs, and significantly expedites meeting and planning cycles.

Groups360's proprietary bookings marketplace, GroupSync™, delivers greater efficiency and simplicity for travel organizers and hoteliers. Through the platform, travel organizers have access to enhanced global search capabilities, hotel group inventory and rates, and choice of purchasing method via instant booking or a simplified RFP process at over 200,000 hotels globally.

Groups360 has launched instant booking for group stays at over 9,000 leading hotel properties worldwide via GroupSync and has established commercial partnerships with Accor, Choice Hotels, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Premier Inn, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

RainFocus is transforming the events industry by unifying events and marketing through personalized experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, and puts event behavioral data to work through robust integrations with best-in-class sales and marketing technologies.

Earlier this year, RainFocus became an Adobe Certified Platinum Partner . This collaboration has enabled RainFocus to analyze and integrate event behavioral data for enhanced customer targeting as part of an omnichannel marketing strategy. Understanding attendee hotel preferences is a natural extension of this effort. RainFocus was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ B2B Event Management Technology Report, which stated, "RainFocus's strength is delivering personalized experiences at scale across a range of event types and ensuring that marketers derive maximum value through powerful integrations."

"RainFocus' alliance with Groups360 is a testament to our shared commitment to reducing transaction friction and reimagining meeting and event planning. Our continued collaboration and integration will benefit our collective customers, saving them time and money," said Kemp Gallineau, president and CEO of Groups360.

Through the expanded partnership and continued momentum, event professionals and meeting planners can expect the following benefits:

Comprehensive and intuitive global venue sourcing across all hotel brands

Behavioral data integrated into the martech stack in real time

Seamless management of attendee registration, housing, and badging

Robust management of attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers

Expedited meeting and planning cycles

"For the past four years, we've collaborated with Groups360, jointly dedicated to enhancing event experiences for organizers, attendees, and hoteliers," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "Strategic meetings management has been long overdue for an overhaul. This expanded partnership finally puts events and marketing in the driver's seat of venue sourcing. As organizations target accelerated growth, in-person events become pivotal for expediting sales cycles, spurring increased demand for comprehensive venue-sourcing solutions. We continue to innovate and invest heavily in our platform and our integrations to exceed client expectations and set industry trends. This groundbreaking partnership further extends our seamless support for venue sourcing through our all-in-one platform."

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

About Groups360

Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower event organizers by bringing innovation, transparency, and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company's platform

,

GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and book rooms and space directly, online, or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to

offer online booking

for both group hotel rooms and event spaces.

Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London, and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com

Media Contact:

Sheena Lakhani

sheena.lakhani@rainfocus.com

