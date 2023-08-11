Uber Offers Exclusive NFL Experience to Launch Hy-Vee for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Shoppers across Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin can access same-day delivery on their favorite grocery items and enter the exclusive Uber Eats 2023 NFL Kickoff Tickets sweepstakes.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with grocery chain Hy-Vee to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the Midwest, strengthening Uber Eats' grocery selection in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Uber Eats and Hy-Vee partnership (PRNewswire)

Uber Technologies, Inc. announced its new partnership with grocery chain Hy-Vee.

Now, more than 260 Hy-Vee grocery and liquor storefronts will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. Just in time for the upcoming tailgating season, customers will be able to order their favorite Hy-Vee must-haves, from baked goods to produce and more, delivered on-demand, right to their doorsteps.

"Uber Eats has been growing in popularity among many of our customers, making this partnership a win-win for both parties," said Aaron Wiese, Hy-Vee's President. "As we expand our offerings, we want to be where our customers are comfortable placing an online order. This launch allows us another avenue to offer our products and best serve the needs of our shoppers."

To celebrate this new partnership—and in recognition of Uber Eats' third year as the official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL— Uber Eats is launching a sweepstakes for Uber Eats consumers ordering from Hy-Vee locations. This unique activation will offer consumers 50% off (up to $40) on their first order of $50 or more (before taxes and fees)* and the chance to enter the Uber Eats 2023 NFL Kickoff Tickets sweepstakes for the chance to win tickets to the 2023 NFL Kickoff on September 7, 2023, courtesy of Uber Eats.** Couriers will also have the chance to win this exclusive Kickoff experience.***

As always, Uber One members benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on Hy-Vee orders of $35 or more†.

"Hy-Vee is a beloved hometown brand, and we're thrilled to welcome them onto Uber Eats," said Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and New Verticals across the US & Canada. "Together we know we can make it easier than ever to have groceries and alcohol items delivered on-demand to doorsteps across the Midwest—and we're especially excited to be offering both consumers and couriers across the region the chance to attend one of the hottest kickoff games of the NFL season."

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category through partnerships including the Albertsons Companies, Meijer, Kroger, SpartanNash, Grocery Outlet and more regional and national favorites. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber has moved beyond prepared food to offer grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in 30+ countries and is uniquely poised to meet consumer demand for effortless delivery. Globally, 130 million people use the Uber platform to go anywhere and get anything each month.

†Benefits available only for stores marked with the Uber One icon. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Taxes and fees, if applicable, do not apply to order minimums. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Other fees and exclusions may apply. View terms and conditions here .

Alcohol available in select cities.

*Customers can receive a maximum of $40 off. Get up to 50% off your next order of $50+ or more. This offer expires on August 24, 2023. You must purchase through the Grocery section of the Uber or Uber Eats app. Must meet order minimum before applicable taxes and fees. Taxes and fees still apply. Only valid where Hy-Vee stores are available through the Uber and/or Uber Eats app. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Exclusions may apply; see app for details.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Central Time ("CT") on August 10, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 24, 2023. Open only to legal U.S. residents, residing within Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, who are at least 18 years of age. Potential winner will be notified via email or phone. See full Official Rules at https://www.uber.com/blog/nfl-kickoff-tickets-sweeps/ for complete details, including how to enter, eligibility restrictions, free alternate means of entry, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Uber Technologies Inc. The NFL Entities (as defined in the Official Rules) and Hy-Vee, Inc. have not offered or sponsored this sweepstakes in any way.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Central Time ("CT") on August 10, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 24, 2023. Open only to legal U.S. residents, residing within Uber's Kansas City service market areas, who are at least 18 years of age and have an active, valid delivery account with Uber Eats. Potential winner will be notified via email or phone. See full Official Rules https://www.uber.com/blog/uber-eats-nfl-kickoff-sweeps-couriers/ for complete details, including how to enter, eligibility restrictions, free alternate means of entry prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Uber Technologies Inc. The NFL Entities (as defined in the Official Rules) and Hy-Vee, Inc. have not offered or sponsored this sweepstakes in any way.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Media Contact: press@uber.com

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 80,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com .

Uber Eats logo (PRNewsfoto/Uber) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uber