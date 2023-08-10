Advancing STEM Education: Toyota Invests Up To $6.7 Million In Alabama Schools

Hands-On STEM Program, New Teacher Center Creates Opportunities for Huntsville Students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota USA Foundation announced grants of up to $6.7 million to prepare Huntsville City Schools' students for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The collaboration is part of Toyota's Driving Possibilities initiative and is a five-year phased rollout of programing in select schools.

"Our goal is to increase awareness of future STEM careers while helping build sustainable programs in the communities where our Toyota team members live and work," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president of social innovation, Toyota. "With $2.9 million in the first year, and more to come in years ahead, we're looking forward to the expansion of Driving Possibilities in the Huntsville area."

Driving Possibilities focuses on PreK-12 education and builds on existing programs across the country. The long-term initiative's aim is to close educational gaps for students through innovative, hands-on STEM programming while addressing the essential needs of students and families.

"The Driving Possibilities framework provides a holistic approach to addressing gaps in education," said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. "Our mission is to collaborate with local schools, community partners and other businesses, to help students reach their full potential. The success of our students will determine the future of our community."

"Toyota understands the importance of training and preparing our students to fill high-tech, 21st Century jobs by the time they graduate," said Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth. "Alabama consistently ranks among the nation's leaders in economic development and industrial recruitment, and thanks to generous corporate partners like Toyota, we have the tools necessary to maintain that top ranking for many years to come."

Today's announcement supports a new industrial tech program at the recently announced Huntsville City Schools Career Tech Center. The program creates a direct pathway into high-demand manufacturing careers. Driving Possibilities is also funding new teacher coaches, training and mentorship at select schools in partnership with the New Teacher Center.

In 2022, the Toyota USA Foundation announced Driving Possibilities, a $110 million national, career readiness and community engagement initiative, launched to prepare youth for the careers of tomorrow. It is a unique approach that brings together educators, local and national nonprofits, and communities to create limitless possibilities for all. With efforts across the PreK-12 education continuum, the program is the largest and most comprehensive in Toyota's history. The initiative is funded by Toyota USA Foundation, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

Huntsville, Ala. is the fifth site to launch Driving Possibilities programming, which is based on more than 60 years of active support in Toyota communities across the U.S. and builds off the successful model in West Dallas.

