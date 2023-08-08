Turning 30 in Style: NEOREST® Ushers in a New Era of Innovation

Redefining Cleanliness, Beauty, and Sustainability with a Trio of New Designs and Enhanced Flagship Models

MORROW, Ga., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTO, the world's largest plumbing manufacturer with more than $5.87 billion in annual sales, announced today that its NEOREST line, the avant-garde powerhouse line of high-luxe smart bidet toilets, is celebrating an astonishing milestone: three decades of elevating the art and science of cleanliness and comfort. Since its launch in 1993, NEOREST has been the vanguard of innovation, setting the world of bathroom technology and design ablaze with its ingenious creations.

"The first NEOREST's R&D directive was simple: Design a toilet that is not a toilet," said TOTO USA CEO Hidemi Ishikawa .

"Today, thirty years later, TOTO has captured the imaginations of consumers the world over with our high-tech, high-luxe NEOREST smart bidet toilets that continue to defy the traditional concept of a toilet," Ishikawa continued.

A Journey Beyond Imagination

In 1988, when bathrooms were merely utilitarian spaces devoid of grace or grandeur, TOTO set out to transform them from simple spaces into luxurious havens with the creation of NEOREST. This groundbreaking toilet model combined cutting-edge technology and design. Over the past three decades, TOTO's visionary engineers have continuously redefined luxury and advanced technology with each new generation of NEOREST.

TOTO engineers' original mission was clear: revolutionize the concept of toilets by transcending known limits in technology, design, and water conservation. TOTO's commitment to sustainability led the engineers to focus on dramatically reducing water consumption. They achieved this by visualizing the water flow inside the toilet, challenging the conventional notion of keeping the inner workings hidden. Transparent resin tubes were ingeniously incorporated to reveal the water flow and waste behavior, spurring progress in developing water-saving toilets across TOTO's portfolio.

At this time, TOTO's engineers also innovated NEOREST's revolutionary electronic sequential valve system, eliminating the need for a tank above the bowl as seen on traditional residential toilets. This technological advance utilized computer-controlled valves to create three distinct stages of water flow for flushing, combined with another groundbreaking innovation, NEOREST's rimless bowl design. The result was a powerful 8-liter (2.1 gallons) per flush tankless toilet, saving an impressive 40% of water compared to conventional toilets of its time. TOTO's relentless pursuit of excellence has completely redefined the humble toilet into a global symbol of luxury, sustainability, cleanliness, and comfort.

Pure Luxury: New NEOREST Smart Bidet Toilets

TOTO's newest NEOREST Smart Bidet Toilets offer visionary technology exquisitely designed for consumers' comfort and well-being. TOTO's NEOREST line is born of science and the company's belief in the importance of everyday wellness to rejuvenate consumers' bodies and minds. With its new NEOREST LS, NEOREST AS, and NEOREST RS Smart Bidet Toilets and enhanced NEOREST NX, TOTO brings a new form of pure luxury to life.

New NEOREST LS Smart Bidet Toilet

Experience elegance, cleanliness, and comfort with the NEOREST LS, TOTO's latest addition to its high-luxe, high-design smart bidet toilet line.

Honored with design accolades like the Red Dot Design Awards and iF Design Awards, the NEOREST LS combines modern and classic elements, making it ideal for traditional, transitional, and contemporary bathrooms. Its wave-inspired design, enhanced with decorative metallic trim and matching stick-style remote available in silver, nickel, and black, adds sophistication and glamour.

The NEOREST LS's stick-style remote control boasts a simple, luxurious design, matching flawlessly with metallic accents on its body. Its full-skirted design reinforces TOTO's commitment to luxury and quality and ensures easy maintenance.

With the variety of trim options, consumers and designers can coordinate the NEOREST LS with other bathroom elements like faucets, showers, and paper holders, creating an elegant, harmonious bathroom interior.

Make your bathroom the perfect in-home spa retreat with the NEOREST LS.

New NEOREST AS Smart Bidet Toilet

Experience elegance and sophistication in your bathroom with the new NEOREST AS smart bidet toilet, proudly awarded the prestigious iF Design Award.

Its timeless charm and clean, classic lines create a dignified presence, while the full-cover lid and precise design elements add to its appeal. The NEOREST AS effortlessly complements various bathroom styles, enhancing their aesthetics with its sleek and modern look.

With a chic stick-style remote control, it exudes luxury and sophistication. TOTO's eco-friendly NEOREST AS prioritizes personal cleanliness and user-friendliness, catering to heightened hygiene awareness post-COVID-19.

The NEOREST AS smart bidet toilet's smooth shape and seamless surfaces ensure hygiene and balance in your bathroom. Discover the epitome of luxury and functionality with the NEOREST AS, where sophistication meets practicality in perfect harmony.

New NEOREST RS Smart Bidet Toilet

Experience the award-winning NEOREST RS Smart Bidet Toilet, honored with the Red Dot Design Award for its elegant simplicity and graceful curves.

Its clean-line aesthetics and soft contours create a refined yet familiar look that complements any bathroom decor. The NEOREST RS comes with a sleek, white, ergonomic block-style remote control featuring an illuminated touchpad for personalized control and convenience.

Enhance your personal hygiene with added functions, ensuring a clean and touch-free experience. Its automatic lid opens and closes smoothly, while its automatic flush function guarantees a reliably clean bowl. The lid's smooth, rounded curvature and closed shape provide a comfortable, hygienic space in your bathroom.

Upgrade to the NEOREST RS for a sophisticated and convenient bathroom experience.

Enhanced NEOREST NX2 Smart Bidet Toilet

As TOTO marches confidently forward into its second century, the NEOREST NX2 Smart Bidet Toilet takes the spotlight as the flagship model of its world-renowned NEOREST series.

This masterwork of elegance, comfort, and environmental consciousness seamlessly integrates TOTO's WASHLET personal cleansing technology with the porcelain toilet. The NEOREST NX2 boasts high-tech sensor operation for auto open/close and flush, warm water cleansing, warm air dryer, heated seat, in-bowl catalytic deodorizer, and energy- and water-saving features, prioritizing user convenience.

Inspired by nature's timeless elegance, the NEOREST NX2's elliptical silhouette, resembling water-sculpted pebbles, creates a captivating centerpiece for your bath. Its ACTILIGHT® bowl cleansing technology ensures a pristine and eco-friendly experience. With plain water PREMIST®, EWATER+® technology, titanium dioxide and zirconium bowl glaze, and integrated UV light, the NEOREST NX2 effortlessly cleans and freshens itself, breaking down organic substances at a cellular level.

Elevate your bathroom experience with the high-luxe, high-tech, sustainable, NEOREST NX2.

New NEOREST Advanced Cleaning Technology: EWATER+ for the Bidet Seat's Underside

Among their numerous advanced technologies, the NEOREST LS, NEOREST AS, and NEOREST NX provide EWATER+ for the bidet seat's underside.

After use, EWATER+ (electrolyzed water) automatically sprays throughout the entire bowl. The large droplets cover the bowl's surface. At the same time, an internal fan propels the smaller droplets to reach the bidet seat's front underside, ensuring comprehensive coverage, preventing waste accumulation and stubborn yellow stains, and reducing the need for harsh cleaning chemicals, which benefits the environment.

CLEAN SYNERGY

With the need for cleanliness and hygiene at the forefront of consumers' minds, TOTO's new NEOREST Smart Bidet Toilets offer advanced cleaning technologies that work synergistically to keep the toilet bowl fresh and clean at all times:

PREMIST : The bowl's interior is sprayed with a fine water mist to reduce waste's ability to stick to its surface, which results in a better clean with every flush.

CEFIONTECT ® : TOTO's super-smooth, nano-technology glaze seals the porcelain with an ionized barrier, creating a super-slippery, non-porous surface that leaves waste nowhere to cling.

quiet world-class flushing performance. TORNADO FLUSH ® SYSTEM : The rimless bowl design and 2.5-diameter trapway use 100% of the water to remove waste effectively and clean every inch of the bowl and rim. TOTO's TORNADO FLUSH system optimizes water conservation (1.28 or 1.0 gallons per flush) while setting a high bar inworld-class flushing performance.

EWATER+: The cleanliness of the bowl's surface, the interior and exterior of the NEOREST bidet wand, and the NEOREST NX, LS, and AS bidet seats' front underside are ensured by automatically misting them with electrolyzed water, a well-known cleaning agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals, which benefits the planet. Electrolyzed water is produced by electrolysis of the chloride ions in ordinary tap water. It is completely free of added chemicals and harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as regular tap water. : The cleanliness of the bowl's surface, the interior and exterior of the NEOREST bidet wand, and the NEOREST NX, LS, and AS bidet seats' front underside are ensured by automatically misting them with electrolyzed water, a well-known cleaning agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals, which benefits the planet. Electrolyzed water is produced by electrolysis of the chloride ions in ordinary tap water. It is completely free of added chemicals and harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as regular tap water.

