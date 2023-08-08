For those who are worried about bad breath, "Wedent" is released

Even the "Wedent" tongue cleaner function, where hygiene and safety are the top priority!

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedent, which has developed and produced only the best oral care products to lead a healthy oral culture since its establishment in 2001, was finally selected as one of the 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project" organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Healthy oral care requires various and professional care, and each person's oral structure, oral condition, and teeth are different. So oral care is needed according to various oral conditions. Wedent continues to study and manufactures high-quality oral products directly in Korea.

The newly released double-fine hair toothbrush product for both tongue cleaners is designed to reach the inside of the tongue and is effective in removing a coated tongue. Consumers with bad breath can block bad breath causes after removing the coated tongue.

In addition, this product has two layers of regular and micro hairs, so you can thoroughly wipe between your gums and teeth. In addition, it has the advantage of being able to brush deep inside the molars with a head size that is perfect for the Korean oral structure.

Wedent, Korea's leading oral products company with more than 200 developed products, ranging from general toothbrushes to special oral products for a small number, is based on hygiene and safety, and has completed registration of U.S. FDA and KC certification.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B62Z7LHL

