Super 8 by Wyndham Celebrates 50 Years of Super Stays, Taps Celebrity Stylist Kim Kimble to Help Road Warriors Get a Fresh New Look

America's trusted roadside brand embarks on an epic eight-city road trip while helping some of its most loyal guests—truck drivers—get road ready for the journey ahead

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The open road never looked so good. Super 8® by Wyndham, the economy hotel brand known for being travelers' trusted companion on the road, today kicked-off a year-long celebration for its upcoming 50th anniversary with a pop-up salon in the brand's home state of South Dakota. Nearly 50 years young and sporting a more than $140 million brand refresh, the activation is the start of an epic eight-city road trip across the Midwest as Super 8 looks to help some of its most rugged and loyal guests—truck drivers—get a fresh new look for the journey ahead.

Super 8® by Wyndham (PRNewswire)

"We've come a long way since opening our doors in 1974, and while we'll soon turn 50, our hotels, many of which have undergone head-to-toe room renovations these last several years, certainly don't look or feel it," said Mike Mueller, president, Super 8 by Wyndham. "Inspired by our own modern makeover, now we want to help our guests look and feel as good as we do, and we're starting with some of our favorite, most rugged road warriors out there—the heroes of our highways—truckers."

Helping highway long haulers find their new look is entrepreneur and hairstylist to the stars, Kim Kimble, who is also known for her recent work on HBO's hit series Euphoria. A third-generation hair stylist, Kimble started her career as a shampoo girl at her family's salon in Los Angeles before rising up the ranks as a trailblazer in the beauty industry.

"I love transforming people to feel their best. When I can help someone gain confidence or a little extra pep in their step, it's like I'm making the world a little brighter, said Kimble. "We all know truckers work ferociously day in and day out to keep America moving and for that, they deserve to be lifted up and celebrated. That's why I'm so excited to team up with Super 8 on this initiative, doling out fresh new looks for some of its best guests."

Hitting the Road in Style

Since first opening its doors in Aberdeen, S.D. in 1974, Super 8 has served as a home-away from home for millions, especially truckers, who spend an average of 300 days a year on the road. Following today's event, the brand is taking its pop-up salon on the road—hitting seven additional Super 8 hotels over the next seven days, where it will work with local stylists to serve up fresh, new looks for hotel staff, guests and the public. Consults, cuts and styles will be available on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily with the first hour at each stop reserved exclusively for hotel staff and guests. More details on the events can be found at www.super8.com/makeover. Stops include:

A Modern Stay for Modern Travelers

With more than 1,400 convenient locations across the U.S., Super 8 by Wyndham makes it easy for travelers to answer the call of the open road—all while staying in style and comfort. Gone are the days of grandma's floral bedspreads and in their place, fully redesigned rooms with updated bedding and curtains, a refreshed color palette, sleek finishings, modern amenities and signature black and white photo headboards. Each headboard is hyper-localized, and emits a contemporary, postcard-feel while depicting iconic landmarks and landscapes specific to each hotel.

Guests can get up to 15% off the Best Available Rate at participating Super 8 hotels when they book and pay for their stay at least seven days in advance. Full details, including terms and conditions are available at www.Super8.com. For more information on Super 8's eight-day road trip, including details on how to participate, visit http://www.super8.com/makeover.

About Super 8 by Wyndham

For nearly five decades, Super 8® by Wyndham—one of the world's largest economy hotel brands with more than 2,600 hotels globally—has served as a trusted and convenient companion on the road. Today, we're on a mission to elevate economy, modernizing the brand for the next generation of traveler with redesigned rooms, fast, free Wi-Fi and a complimentary light breakfast. Learn more www.super8.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 852,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 103 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble and Super 8 by Wyndham have teamed up to help road warriors look and feel their best, just like the brand’s fully renovated rooms. Kim Kimble, left, and Super 8 President Mike Mueller at the brand’s pop-up salon on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Summit, S.D. (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 ® by Wyndham) (PRNewswire)

Celebrating nearly 50 years of super stays with Super 8, Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble consuls with driver Chase Brinwall of Fargo N.D. get a fresh new look during a pit stop at the brand’s pop-up salon on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Summit, S.D. (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 ® by Wyndham) (PRNewswire)

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble doles out a fresh new look for driver Chase Brinwall of Fargo N.D. during a pit stop at the brand’s pop-up salon on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Summit, S.D. (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 ® by Wyndham) (PRNewswire)

Celebrating nearly 50 years of super stays with Super 8, truck driver Collin Duran, right, of Sioux Falls S.D. gets a fresh new look by stylist Anthony Johnson during a pit stop at the brand’s pop-up salon on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Summit, S.D. (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 ® by Wyndham) (PRNewswire)

Kicking off celebrations for Super 8 by Wyndham’s upcoming 50th anniversary, celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble helps driver Chase Brinwall of Fargo N.D. get a fresh new look during a pit stop at the brand’s pop-up salon on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Summit, S.D. (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 ® by Wyndham) (PRNewswire)

Kicking off celebrations for Super 8 by Wyndham’s upcoming 50th anniversary, celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble gives truck drivers a fresh new look during a pit stop at the brand’s pop-up salon on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Summit, S.D. (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 ® by Wyndham) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts