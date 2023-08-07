HSS Announces Next Generation Medical Leadership to Advance Patient Care, Research, Education, and Innovation

Answorth A. Allen, MD, and Mathias P. Bostrom, MD, Appointed Associate Surgeons-in-Chief

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointment of Answorth A. Allen, MD, and Mathias P. Bostrom, MD, as Associate Surgeons-in-Chief. The announcement was made by Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, Surgeon-in-Chief, Medical Director and President, and Douglas E. Padgett, MD, the current Associate Surgeon-in-Chief. Padgett will succeed Kelly in the senior medical role on September 5, when Kelly succeeds Louis A. Shapiro as CEO.

HSS appoints Answorth A. Allen, MD (left) and Mathias P. Bostrom, MD (right) as Associate Surgeons in Chief. In addition, Dr. Allen will succeed Douglas E. Padgett, MD as Deputy Medical Director and Dr. Bostrom will be appointed Director of Quality and Safety effective September 5th. (PRNewswire)

Drs. Kelly, Padgett, Allen, and Bostrom will work within a new leadership structure, together with Physician-in-Chief S. Louis Bridges, MD, PhD, to support and ensure the highest standards in patient care, research, education, innovation, compliance, and quality control are upheld as HSS expands. Additionally, they will identify and support emerging initiatives focused on injury prevention, non-surgical and surgical care.

"Leading the world's greatest concentration of medical talent in our field at this moment of unprecedented need and opportunity is a special responsibility and privilege," said Dr. Kelly. "Under Dr. Padgett's leadership, Dr. Allen and Dr. Bostrom will help ensure HSS remains the best place in the world for patients to receive the care we provide, and the best place in the world for the most gifted medical providers to realize their potential."

Specialized in orthopedics, rheumatology and related disciplines since 1863, HSS is today a world leader in research, innovation, and education. It has been ranked no. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek for the past three years, and nationwide by U.S. News & World Report for the past 14 years. US News & World Report also ranks HSS no. 2 in the nation for Rheumatology and a Best Hospital for Pediatric Orthopedics.

In 2022, HSS provided care to 200,000 patients from all 50 states and 80 countries and performed more than 38,000 surgical procedures. It provides continuing clinical education to more than 27,000 medical specialists in 165 countries.

"The success of an organization is connected to the strength and values of its leadership," said Dr. Padgett, who was appointed the first Associate Surgeon-in-Chief and Deputy Medical Director at HSS in 2019. "I am honored to work alongside Answorth and Mathias, who are uniquely qualified to help further our mission and ensure we continue to provide the highest quality musculoskeletal care to all our patients."

Answorth A. Allen, MD

Dr. Allen, the medical director for HSS West Side, is a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, knee, and elbow surgery, as well as a Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College (WCMC). He earned his medical degree from WCMC, completed residency programs at The New York Orthopaedic Hospital and Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and did a fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh. He has authored over 150 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on shoulder, knee, and elbow conditions.

"I am honored to be joining the medical leadership team at HSS, which is committed to delivering best-in-class healthcare experiences," said Dr. Allen. "HSS has and will continue to grow exponentially, and I look forward to assisting in the next phase of advancement and excellence." Dr. Allen will succeed Dr. Padgett as Deputy Medical Director.

Dr. Allen is the team orthopedist for the New York Knicks professional men's basketball team and an orthopedic consultant for the West Indies Cricket Board of Control. Previously, he has served as an assistant team physician for both the New York Saints lacrosse team and the New York State Racing Association; a staff physician for the New York State Athletic Commission and the Hunter Mountain Ski Sports Center; and an assistant team physician for the University of Pittsburgh and assistant company physician for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Mathias P. Bostrom, MD

In 2019, Dr. Bostrom was appointed chief of adult reconstruction and joint replacement at HSS, succeeding Dr. Padgett. He has authored over 200 peer-reviewed publications, been the principal investigator of NIH-funded research, and served as director of HSS Education and Academic Affairs since 2003. He has led the HSS Fellowship Program from 2002 to 2019 and its nationally top-ranked Residency Program from 2005 to 2019 and served as chief of the HSS Hip Service from 2014 to 2019.

"HSS is known for providing comprehensive and collaborative care to all our patients, and I am committed to building upon that legacy," said Dr. Bostrom, who in addition to becoming Associate Surgeon-in-Chief will be appointed Director of Quality and Safety. "I am also grateful for this leadership opportunity, and I am excited to work alongside talented and remarkable teams to advance the field of musculoskeletal health."

Dr. Bostrom specializes in hip and knee surgery, including complex reconstructions and treatment of musculoskeletal infections. A graduate of the University of Virginia and Johns Hopkins, he completed his residency and two fellowships at HSS before joining the faculty in 1996. Dr. Bostrom currently practices at the HSS main campus in New York City and sees patients at HSS Westchester. Dr. Bostrom is a member of the Hip Society, the Orthopaedic Research Society, and the International Society for Fracture Repair.

Drs. Allen and Bostrom will assume their new roles in the HSS Office of Medical Leadership on September 5, 2023.

"The leadership team have demonstrated outstanding stewardship qualities, and their concentration in executing key health and operational initiatives will continue to advance HSS as a recognized global leader in the healthcare market," said Shapiro. "It's an exciting time at HSS as leadership advances our Purpose: to help people get back to what they need and love to do, better than any other place in the world."

