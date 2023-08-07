Colorado Governor Jared Polis to Deliver Renewable Energy Remarks at American Solar Energy Society's 52nd National Solar Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is kicking off the highly anticipated American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) 52nd National Solar Conference SOLAR 2023 in Boulder, Colorado, with an address at the ASES Chapter Forum. On Tuesday, August 8, at 10 am, Governor Polis will address an audience of leaders and members of ASES Chapters from across the country, including industry experts, policymakers, and renewable energy enthusiasts. SOLAR 2023 is a four-day event, taking place at 1669 Euclid Avenue, Boulder, CO 80309, and virtually online from August 8-11.

Governor Polis, a long-time advocate of renewable energy, will deliver remarks highlighting his administration's visionary clean energy initiatives that have positioned Colorado as a national leader in renewable energy adoption and have centered solar energy as a key component of the state's green transformation.

The ASES Chapter Forum is a free, public event; no registration required! Members of the media, industry professionals, and renewable energy enthusiasts are invited on Tuesday, August 8, at 10 am MT to witness Governor Polis's inspiring address on Colorado's renewable energy trajectory and its greener, more prosperous tomorrow..

For In-Person Attendees:

Join us at the University of Colorado's University Memorial Center (1669 Euclid Avenue, Boulder, CO 80309). The Chapter Forum is from 9-12pm MT.

For Virtual Attendees:

Join Zoom Meeting at 9am MT

Meeting ID: 990 1527 9356

Passcode: 1954

For additional details on in-person and virtual attendee options, please visit ases.org/solar2023-chapter-forum

About Jared Polis:

Governor Jared Polis is a passionate advocate for clean energy, climate action, and sustainable development. Since taking office, he has made significant progress toward the goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040. His dedication to building a greener future has earned him recognition and respect both nationally and internationally.

About the American Solar Energy Society:

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the use of solar energy and other sustainable practices. For over six decades, ASES has been a driving force behind renewable energy advocacy, education, and research, gathering leading experts and enthusiasts at its annual National Solar Conference to accelerate the clean energy revolution.

