KIA EV6 RECEIVES STRAIGHT A'S ON CARS.COM'S 2023 CAR SEAT FIT REPORT CARD

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia EV6 straight A's on Cars.com's 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card, highlighting vehicles that received top scores from the outlet's certified child passenger safety technicians. The EV6 is one of only seven vehicles that received all A's from Cars.com's safety technicians.

The electrifying Kia EV6 rocked the EV segment when it went on sale last year, launching Kia's ambitious Plan S strategy to become a leader in electrification. Since its introduction, the Kia EV6 has received numerous accolades due to its wide array of electrified trimlines, including the Wind, GT-Line and GT1.

"As we continue toward Kia's electrified future, we are proud to earn top scores from the Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We remain committed to developing electrified vehicles with families in mind, especially with the launch of the 2024 Kia EV9, the brand's first three-row, all-electric SUV, later this year."

The Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card compiles 12 months' worth of comprehensive Car Seat Checks conducted by Cars.com's team of experts. Each Car Seat Check is performed by a certified child-passenger safety technician who installs three types of car seats — infant, convertible and high-back booster — into each new vehicle and evaluates the vehicle's latch system, as well as how the vehicle accommodates different car seats. Cars.com tests vehicles as they are made available by automakers.

"Its spacious backseat, easily reachable latch anchors and clear instruction labels make installing car seats a breeze — effortlessly scoring straight A's on our Car Seat Check," said Jennifer Geiger, Cars.com News Editor and Certified Child-Passenger Safety Technician. "Add the lucrative combination of affordability, range and abundant passenger legroom, the Kia EV6 is a great family-friendly option for parents seeking an electric vehicle."

