Innovative Brand Strategist Eric Mastalir Joins SponsorUnited as Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships

STAMFORD, Conn. , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited , the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with the hiring of Eric Mastalir as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Brand Partnerships. Mastalir will orchestrate and enhance all operations related to brand revenue. His responsibilities include overseeing brand sales, customer acquisition and retention, and fostering strategic collaboration across product, data and marketing, to align with the overarching objective of bolstering the growth of SponsorUnited's brand platform.

Playing a crucial role in supporting SponsorUnited's global growth and driving innovation in the industry, as SVP, Mastalir will refine processes and develop optimal strategies to expand the company's brand partnership roster. Engaging with executive-level decision makers at potential partner companies, Mastalir will strive to establish partnerships with the most recognizable brands in every vertical.

"As SponsorUnited is an integral player in the sports, entertainment and media sponsorship space, I am excited to bring the company to the forefront and maximize its services worldwide by leveraging my extensive knowledge of the sponsorship and experiential marketing landscape," said Mastalir. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team, client solutions team and sales team to foster strong collaboration to drive the company's vision forward."

Mastalir has cultivated valuable insights and expertise working with renowned sports franchises like the Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle Sounders. Additionally, Mastalir has spearheaded Amazon Web Services strategy and business development for notable brands including Meta, Pinterest, EA, Airbnb, Capital One, Netflix, and Apple. At Nike, Mastalir successfully led partnership projects with Epic Games, Sweetgreen, Glossier, and more.

"In just under three years since the inception of our brand platform, we've seen an outstanding adoption by many of the world's leading brand sponsors and Fortune 100 companies, SponsorUnited is a vital asset in propelling their partnership efforts. Recognizing our substantial growth and industry impact, we sought to enlist an executive leader equipped with deep domain experience across sports partnerships, technology, and brand marketing," said Bob Lynch, Founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "Eric exemplifies these qualities, and he stands out with his proven success in driving revenue growth, coupled with his innovative and strategic approach. We are confident that in combination with our robust platform and talented team, Eric's leadership will pave the way for remarkable success and continued advancement."

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 250,000 brands, 1.1 million deals, and 10 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

