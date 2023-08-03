Capital Tacos is Coming to Tulsa Following Latest Franchise Deal

Casual Tex-Mex Franchise Announces Plans for their First-Ever Oklahoma Restaurant Location

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tacos , the small-town taco shop turned nationally-acclaimed Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, is taking the taste of Tex-Mex #DoneRight to Tulsa after having secured the brand's first-ever franchise agreement for the state of Oklahoma. An announcement that comes hot on the heels of the franchise's expansion into new markets across the country over the course of this last quarter.

The official logo of the Capital Tacos franchise (PRNewswire)

This latest development deal is for a single franchise location, which will be owned and operated by Shana Howard, a local Tulsa resident and longtime sales professional. She noted a lifelong ambition to open a restaurant in her home community, hoping to provide families, friends, businesses, youth sports team, and all with a unique dining experience, culinary creativity, and a quality menu that keeps them coming back and raises the bar for the local food scene.

Howard hopes to build off of this first Tulsa Capital Tacos location with an additional 2-4 franchise venues in the near future, once the community has had the chance to become familiar with the brand and its award-winning food. She also anticipates the first location to create 15 new jobs in the market.

"Right now, finding the right home for Capital Tacos is our team's primary focus. Nothing definitive has been decided, but we're most interested in South Tulsa real estate," said Howard. "We're vetting second-generation restaurant properties, so locals can expect to see a new face in a familiar area."

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond its Tampa homebase, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Tulsa, New Jersey, and markets throughout Florida, many of which have opened just this summer.

"After calling Florida home for over a decade, it's surreal to see such significant developments materialize in markets all across the country," said James Marcus, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. "This deal to introduce the Tulsa community to Capital Tacos isn't just about expanding our business; it's about sparking a passion for our authentic flavors and cultivating a Tex-Mex revolution that brings people together, one bite at a time."

Capital Tacos is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios.

For more information on Capital Tacos franchise opportunities, please visit https://capitaltacosfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS:

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.

