Jetson Health Products Now Sold at Over 2,500 Walmart Stores

Started by Sterling Partners, Jetson expands into retail to improve America's digestive health

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetson Health ("Jetson"), a digestive health company and a Sterling Partners ("Sterling") portfolio company, announced its launch into retail with four new products at over 2,500 Walmart locations nationwide.

Jetson works with top doctors, scientists, and nutritionists to formulate probiotic products that are supercharged with vitamins and botanicals, as well as digestive enzymes for consumers. The products, formulated with ingredients backed by scientific studies, aim to promote a healthy digestive system in addition to helping with gas and bloating.

"We are always focused on growth and exploring new pathways for the Jetson brand as consumer demand changes, and that meant expanding Jetson's offerings from direct-to-consumer into retail," said Steven Taslitz, Co-Founder and Chairman of Sterling. "As personal care and overall health remains top of mind for consumers, we're thrilled to have created and invested in a product that is so unique to this market. Jetson's first in-store launch at Walmart, just four years after entering the marketplace, is a remarkable achievement."

In addition to being sold on its website and now in Walmart and on Walmart.com , Jetson's products are also sold on Amazon . Looking toward its next phase of growth, Jetson plans to expand its online and physical presence in big-box retail stores.

As part of its initial launch, Jetson has released four new products in Walmart and Walmart.com , including:

Fit: A probiotic for a healthy gut plus support for metabolism & weight management*

Digest : A probiotic for a healthy gut plus nutrient absorption & enhanced digestive support*

After Ate: Digestive enzyme mints, taken after the offending meal, that support carb, fat, and protein breakdown for fast relief & optimal digestion*

Superkids: An orange flavored probiotic + prebiotic + Vitamin D combo, formulated by a pediatrician, that supports a healthy gut plus immunity, respiratory health, & brain development* for kids ages 2 and up

"At Jetson, our goal is to provide consumers with the best and most accessible gut health products, and we are thrilled to be launching into retail for the first time with Walmart," said Stefan Weitz and Kiley Anderson, Jetson Co-Founders. "As we start to see conversations about gut health becoming more popular, Jetson products are now more accessible than ever, offered by a company that champions accessibility from its plentiful store locations and commitment to an excellent in-person purchasing experience. We're excited for our growth story to be accelerated at Walmart."

To find a Walmart closest to you with Jetson products, visit https://jetson.health/pages/store-locator .

About Jetson: Jetson Health was founded in 2019 as a direct-to-consumer seasonal probiotic company. Understanding that the gut is the control center of the body, Jetson has since evolved into a gut health company, expanding its portfolio to probiotics PLUS products (probiotics supercharged with vitamins and botanicals for specific health benefits) and digestive enzymes. Jetson partners with top doctors, scientists and nutritionists to formulate its products, with ingredients backed by scientific studies. Jetson Health is headquartered in Chicago, IL and is available at Walmart, Amazon, and at Jetson.Health.

About Sterling Partners: Sterling Partners ("Sterling") is a diversified investment management platform founded in 1983 and based in Chicago. The firm started with four young entrepreneurs, who went on to build one of Chicago's most prominent private equity firms. Today, the firm has expanded beyond its strong private equity practice into several other investment strategies. Complementing its institutional fund practice, Sterling invests in a wide variety of companies in various stages of growth – from early-stage, high-growth businesses to mature, profitable companies – on a deal-by-deal basis. These investments cross several industries, and the firm makes control, non-control, and preferred equity investments. Sterling adds value to its portfolio companies and the founders with whom it partners with its entrepreneurial roots, deep domain expertise, focus on transformational growth, and access to world-class executive talent. For more information, please visit www.sterlingpartners.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

