I Squared Capital-Backed BDx Data Centers Appoints Manish Prakash as President and Chief Business Officer

Seasoned Tech Industry Leader to Drive BDx's Revenue, Market Expansion and Digital Growth Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BDx Data Centers , a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm I Squared Capital, is expanding its business growth strategy with the appointment of Manish Prakash as President and Chief Business Officer. Manish brings 25+ years of executive leadership in turnarounds, building sustainable organisations and digital transformation across leading global technology and telecom firms. At BDx, Manish will be responsible for the business and growth strategy and will lead all Commercial, Marketing and Channel functions across the company's multiple markets globally.

Manish Prakash, President and Chief Business Officer, BDx (PRNewswire)

BDx Data Centers, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, appoints Manish Prakash as President and CBO.

In his most recent role, Manish served as the Asia-Pacific Managing Director for Microsoft's Regulated Industries - Energy, Critical Infrastructure, Healthcare, Education and Public Sector. Prior to Microsoft, Manish served as the SVP & Head of Telenor Global Enterprise division and led the B2B Enterprise business across Nordic countries and Asia. Manish has also served as the President for Airtel Business/Enterprise and held senior leadership roles at Accenture, SK Group and Tech Mahindra. With an MBA from INSEAD, he is on the advisory board of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Ecosystm.

"Manish brings a wealth of industry experience, keen business expertise and a strategic mindset that will enable BDx to continue to expand into new markets and meet the growing needs of enterprises and hyperscalers," said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx Data Centers. "He is an exceptional senior leader who will take our business to new heights and will inspire our growing teams across multiple divisions to continue to drive innovation with an eye toward the future. We are delighted to welcome Manish and the recent leadership hires to the BDx team."

"I am thrilled to be joining BDx. Generative AI has unleashed an unprecedented data economy that would add trillions of dollars of economic value over the next decade," said Manish. "With state-of-the-art data center engineering, innovation and credibility built over years, reinforced by the trust of our customers and partners, BDx is well positioned to take a leadership position in its key markets. I look forward to directing the next phase of our growth strategy and creating long-term value for our firm and its stakeholders."

In addition, BDx has made important appointments within its leadership with the recent hires of Rajiv Sareen as Vice President of Business Operations and Corporate Finance, Prasheel Pardhe as Vice President, Global Head of HR and Administration, and Pravin Mahajan as Vice President, Global Head of Marketing.

To learn more about BDx and its cutting-edge data center offerings and locations, visit www.bdxworld.com .

About BDx Data Centers

BDx Data Centers is a leading colocation, build-to-suit, managed services and interconnection solutions provider that serves enterprises and hyperscalers across fast growing markets in Asia. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx Data Centers operates ultra-modern facilities across the region for customers to accelerate their digitalization initiatives. BDx Data Centers goes beyond providing highly efficient space and power, and delivers advanced, tailor-made services, designed with renewable resources. BDx Data Centers is actively investing in both developed and emerging markets to bring secure, scalable and sustainable solutions to power the growing digitalization of Asia.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure manager with over $37 billion in assets under management focused on investing in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Headquartered in Miami, the firm has more than 215 professionals across its offices in Miami, Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Taipei and Sydney. I Squared Capital has invested in a diverse portfolio of 77 companies in 59 countries with over 31,000 employees across the utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental infrastructure and social infrastructure sectors providing essential services to millions of people around the world.

Visit bdxworld.com or follow on LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact:

Tara Karolski, on behalf of BDx Data Centers

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

jsa_bdx@jsa.net

BDx Data Centers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BDx Data Centers