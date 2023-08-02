EOSOLUTIONS CORP. UNVEILS THE THINLINE SHEATH 510k SUBMISSION: A GROUNDBREAKING ADVANCEMENT IN VASCULAR ACCESS, COMBINED WITH DR. BANNER FOR UNMATCHED 8F ACCESS

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOSolutions Corp., a trailblazing medical technology company committed to innovation, is delighted to announce the 510k submission, through a Design Consulting Firm, of the Thinline 8F Sheath, a vascular access solution designed to complement Dr. Banner Balloon Guide Catheter's remarkable features. Together, the Thinline Sheath and the Dr. Banner BGC provide a full system with an 0.091 inner diameter (ID) to ensure maximal compatibility through an 8F sheath profile, providing physicians with a comprehensive toolkit and greater freedom for device delivery.

The Thinline Sheath redefines vascular access by offering a slim, low-profile design that facilitates smooth percutaneous introduction of compatible devices. Its optimized profile enables physicians to introduce next generation large-bore devices, such as the Dr. Banner Balloon Guide Catheter, safely through its 0.125in inner diameter.

This innovative sheath is thoughtfully designed to be compatible with 8 Fr vascular closure systems.

Key Features of the Thinline Sheath:

Slim and Low-Profile Design: The Thinline 8F Sheath boasts a slim and low-profile design, enabling the smooth percutaneous introduction of devices such as the .091 ID Dr Banner BGC. This revolutionary feature offers physicians the ability to deliver next-generation large bore devices without having to upsize to a larger sheath.

Optimal Design: The Thinline Sheath utilizes advanced materials and process technology to maintain lumen integrity through a reinforced shaft which provides excellent support during catheter manipulations, ensuring stable access for precise procedural control of a variety of devices.

"We are delighted to, once again, be responsive to the valuable feedback and needs of our esteemed physicians. Acknowledging the concerns related to the next generation 9 Fr systems, we are thrilled to introduce the ThinLine Sheath as a solution. This innovative sheath is thoughtfully designed to be compatible with 8 Fr vascular closure systems. By combining the remarkable Dr. Banner BGC with the ThinLine Sheath, we have created an exceptional 8 Fr system, making the best-in-class .091 in ID Dr. Banner BGC even more versatile and accessible for our valued medical professionals." said Anthony Parise, General Manager and Head of Sales & Marketing at EOSolutions Corp.

When used in conjunction with Dr. Banner, the Thinline Sheath empowers physicians to perform complex endovascular procedures with unmatched confidence and precision. This integrated solution further solidifies EOSolutions Corp.'s dedication to delivering high-quality complex catheter solutions that push the boundaries of medical innovation.

About EOSolutions Corp.: EOSolutions Corp. is a pioneering medical technology company focused on creating and delivering high-quality complex catheter solutions. Committed to driving innovation, EOSolutions Corp. combines extensive research, engineering excellence, and clinical expertise to develop cutting-edge devices that address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals. By continuously pushing the boundaries of medical technology, EOSolutions Corp. strives to improve patient care and outcomes.

