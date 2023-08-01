Paycor Launches Paycor Engage, Further Enhancing How Leaders Engage Modern Workforces

New solution streamlines several employee engagement tools into one integrated solution to elevate how leaders communicate with and motivate their teams

CINCINNATI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the release of Paycor Engage, a new employee engagement solution that will elevate how leaders communicate with and motivate their teams. The latest solution empowers leaders with an advanced one-stop-shop to share company news, communicate with teams and recognize employees across mobile and web. Paycor Engage will also enable social collaboration for cross-functional groups across the organization.

Engagement is the top driving factor of business efficiency, and organizational leaders outfitted with the right tools to inspire loyalty and active participation from employees are critical in today's workforce. Highly engaged teams experience a 40% reduction in turnover on average. As culture and employee engagement are undeniably influenced by frontline managers, engagement through Paycor Engage will elevate transparency, celebration and foster inclusivity within teams. Companies with engaged employees drive success by any measure, be it revenue, productivity, or customer satisfaction.

"With employee retention continuing to remain a top concern among businesses, it is essential for leaders to ensure their employees feel engaged and valued. In fact, a recent study from Recruiter.com found that 82% of Americans feel underappreciated at work and, according to Deloitte, recognition is highly correlated with improving employee engagement " said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. "By streamlining critical information to our teams in an easy to consume, mobile first design for easy collaboration, employees are able to interact with each other and business leaders, taking company communications to the next level."

