Hurley Drops NFT Digital Collectibles and new Super Surfer™ Game

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HURLEYVERSE™, When it comes to virtual creations and web3, the iconic action sports brand Hurley knows there's an ocean of possibilities. Which is why they're so stoked to announce the Hurley Super Surfer™ Game and the Hurleyverse™ at large, a cutting edge way for the brand to merge gaming and the exciting world of blockchain technology — all while staying true to their surf DNA.

Dropping August 30th Hurley gaming fans can up their gameplay (and street cred) with Hurley NFT digital collectible players; surf-ready sloths inspired by the sport's greatest athletes. Available for purchase on Jump.Trade, these collectible sloth surfer avatars can be used in the Hurley Super Surfer™ Game and come with built in performance advantages and exclusive Hurley styles. Plus you can claim a coveted Hurley hoodie.

"Hurley will always be right in the middle of the action, engaging our fans in new ways. We know our athletes and consumers look for immersive and fun experiences, and we wanted them to be able to play across both the physical and digital worlds," says Ralph Gindi Bluestar Alliance Chief Operating Officer.

The Hurley NFTs Pre-booking opens on August 1st here Hurley Digital Collectibles. NFT avatar or not, all are welcome to drop in, dodge sea monsters, and collect Hurley Sand Dollars as they ride waves of varying degree of skill level when the Hurley Super Surfer™ game becomes available for download on Google Play and the App Store on August 30th. The NFT integrated version of the game updates on September 29th.

Follow Hurleyverse™ on www.hurley.com.

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

