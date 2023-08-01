The House of Suntory Announces Legent® Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend, a Limited-Edition Bourbon Masterfully Blended at the Yamazaki Distillery

This new release utilizes rare casks, extra aging and innovative blending from The House of Suntory

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Suntory, a pioneer of Japanese whisky, proudly announces the launch of Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend, a limited-edition whiskey breaking new ground in the bourbon category. In addition to selections of bourbon matured in French Oak wine casks and Spanish Oak sherry casks, this unique blend also features a selection of bourbon aged in Spanish Oak sherry casks previously used to mature The House of Suntory's flagship Yamazaki Single Malt Japanese Whisky.

Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with Fred Noe, Seventh-Generation Master Distiller of James B. Beam Distilling Co, on Legent Bourbon was an honor and an exciting opportunity to create something special that represents East meets West," said Fifth-Generation Chief Blender of Suntory Whisky Shinji Fukuyo. "Taking it one step further to create this limited-edition release that is finished by the climate of Yamazaki Distillery, creating its unique matured aroma, and reimagined with our blending techniques has been an exciting endeavor. The result is a first-of-its-kind whiskey with new layers of rounded and complex flavors."

Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend starts as Kentucky Straight Bourbon crafted from American grain. Following eight years of aging in Kentucky, it then traveled to the outskirts of Kyoto for finishing and blending at the Yamazaki Distillery.

Yamazaki, the birthplace of Japanese Whisky, was identified by Suntory as an ideal environment for maturation due to its distinct seasons and warm, humid climate. It is also where Suntory developed its signature concept of Tsukuriwake or "diversity of making," which involves creating and harmonizing many different types of whiskies to create a subtle, refined and complex profile. This concept is applied while creating Suntory Japanese Whiskies as well as Legent Bourbon.

For this Legent release, Fukuyo matured the limited-edition bourbon in carefully chosen French Oak wine casks and Spanish Oak sherry casks to impart rich notes and a vivid spiced finish. The additional reserve is then selected for finishing in the exceptional and rare, former Yamazaki Spanish Oak Casks to introduce a full-bodied, malty depth and infuse nuanced layers of complexity. Finally, the three uniquely finished selections are blended with more eight-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, resulting in an ultra-premium, harmonious balance of oaky warmth, smooth brightness, and a distinctly long finish with hints of spice.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Suntory Whisky and the establishment of Yamazaki Distillery. As The House of Suntory celebrates this milestone, the release of Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend represents a look toward the next 100 years of Monozukuri (Japanese craftsmanship), innovation and exceptional blending techniques from the founding house of Japanese whisky.

"Legent represents the future of whiskey innovation from The House of Suntory," said Managing Director for The House of Suntory Jon Potter. "For generations, our master blenders have crafted world-class spirits through exceptional innovation and blending techniques. As we look to the next 100 years, Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend exemplifies the global influence of Japanese craftsmanship and The House of Suntory's consistent pursuit of mastery."

Legent Bourbon, launched in 2019, was the first innovation from Fred Noe, Seventh-Generation Master Distiller at James B. Beam Distilling Co., and Shinji Fukuyo, Fifth-Generation Chief Blender of Suntory Whisky, marking the first Kentucky Straight Bourbon to be blended with Japanese expertise. Legent Bourbon was born from two true masters of their craft coming together to make an unprecedented whiskey that represents the best of East meets West. The Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend is its first limited-edition release. It is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend (57% / 114 Proof) will be available for a limited time only online and at select locations in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and Global Travel Retail for a suggested retail price of $199.99 USD.

About Legent Bourbon:

Launched in 2019 by Beam Suntory, Legent® Bourbon is a masterful collaboration between two celebrated whisk(e)y legends; expertly distilled by Fred Noe, seventh-generation Master Distiller of Jim Beam, bourbon's pioneering family, and artfully blended by Shinji Fukuyo, fifth-ever Chief Blender of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky. A first-of-its-kind, unique innovation that starts as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon with Beam Suntory's classic family recipe and is aged in wine and sherry casks before being blended with more Kentucky Straight Bourbon, resulting in a perfectly balanced yet complex and layered whiskey that is truly extraordinary. Please visit legentbourbon.com or follow along @legentbourbon for more information and cocktail recipes.

About The House of Suntory

Since 1923, Suntory has been renowned as a pioneer of Japanese Whisky for its House of Master Blenders and for their Art of Blending. Founder Shinjiro Torii built Japan's first malt whisky distillery in Yamazaki, and the Suntory legacy continued with Torii's son and Suntory's second Master Blender, Keizo Saji, who continued to establish distilleries including the Hakushu Distillery. As the generations of Suntory's master blenders carry on, Suntory Whisky remains committed to heritage and innovation. The House of Suntory has been named four-time Distiller of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge in London, UK (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014). Suntory Whiskies are subtle, refined and complex. The portfolio includes Yamazaki, Hakushu, Chita, Kakubin, Hibiki, Suntory Whisky Toki and Ao. The House of Suntory portfolio also offers Roku Japanese Gin and Haku Japanese Vodka. Created from Japanese ingredients by the master artisans at the House of Suntory, Roku Gin and Haku Vodka represent the nature and spirit of Japan. This year, Suntory Whisky celebrates one hundred years of whisky innovation—a major milestone not only for the brand's history, but for Japanese spirits culture as a whole. To mark this anniversary, the House of Suntory will be rolling out its centennial campaign throughout 2023.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki®; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to inform consumers as they make choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Enjoy Responsibly.

Legent® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Partially Finished in Wine & Sherry Casks, 47-57% Alc./Vol. ©2023 Legent Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beam Suntory