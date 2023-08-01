CHARTER LAUNCHES FREE TUITION PROGRAM FOR ALL FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES

Over 101,000 Employees Can Pursue Select Tuition-Free Degrees to Help them Advance their Careers with Charter

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) announced it will cover 100% of tuition costs for full-time employees pursuing select degrees and certificates through the new Charter Education Benefit powered by Guild. The program will provide Charter's more than 101,000 employees with better tools and support needed to start, continue or complete their education, expand their skill sets and grow their careers with Charter.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Charter Education Benefit provides employees with tuition-free access to a broad catalog of over 300 online programs and degrees from more than 30 universities and learning providers including eCornell, University of Denver, Ohio University and Spelman College. Charter also will cover qualified program-related expenses such as books, supplies and enrollment fees. Participating employees are encouraged to pursue business-aligned programs in high-growth areas for Charter including Operations Management, Marketing, Project Management and Technology.

"Charter has always been a great place to build a long and fulfilling career, for both those with and without college degrees," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Charter. "Our employees earn competitive wages, receive high-quality and affordable benefits and now, with the new Charter Education Benefit, they can pursue a tuition-free college degree. Creating meaningful opportunities for career mobility results in a more knowledgeable workforce, which ultimately benefits our customers as well."

The Charter Education Benefit is powered by Guild, a career opportunity company that helps employers invest in their employees through tuition-free education, career development and coaching. In the last 12 months, learners enrolled in Guild's Learning Marketplace programs were, on average, 2.2 times more likely to experience internal mobility at their company compared to peers who didn't use Guild.

"Charter is spearheading what it means to unlock career opportunity in the communications industry, providing best in class programs, support and resources for their employees to learn and advance in their careers," said Rachel Romer, CEO, Guild. "Guild is looking forward to partnering with Charter on this strategic investment in their workforce."

Tuition Support That Works for the Workforce

In the fall of 2022, Charter nearly doubled its tuition reimbursement program to $10,000 per year at the college or university of the eligible employee's choice, to provide even greater continuing education support to its workforce. Now, through the new Charter Education Benefit, employees also will have access to 100% tuition-free undergraduate and associate degrees, as well as high school diplomas, college prep, certificates and English language learning programs, without being responsible for out-of-pocket tuition costs that may have previously presented barriers for continued learning. Charter also will cover up to $10,000 per year for employees to pursue select graduate degrees, as well as undergraduate degrees outside of the Guild catalog.

Industry Leading Wages, Benefits and Earning Potential

The Charter Education Benefit is part of the company's continued investment in a highly skilled workforce. Along with minimum starting wages of at least $20 an hour including target commissions, the company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. In addition, employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for 10 consecutive years, the company has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. Charter employees can also receive complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum Internet®, TV and Mobile services.

More information about the program is available at charter.guildeducation.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Guild

The Guild Career Opportunity Platform™ enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development, and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Target, The Walt Disney Company, and healthcare systems like Providence Health and UCHealth — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Guild offers a marketplace of curated education and learning programs designed for the success of working adults. Layered onto that is support, guidance, and resources at every step to help ensure the new skills employees are building translate into career pathways that are in demand at their companies — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit guild.com.

