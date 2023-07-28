Carnival Corporation Again Named One of the Best Employers for Women

World's largest cruise company honored for the second year on Forbes' annual listing of U.S. companies leading the way to empower women in the workforce

MIAMI, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it was named for the second year as one of America's Best Employers for Women for 2023 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide. The prestigious annual listing recognizes the top employers in the U.S. for their success in cultivating a workforce that empowers women in the workplace. Of the top 400 companies included on the list across 24 major industries, Carnival Corporation was the only cruise company recognized for its efforts to prioritize a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the listing of the Best Employers for Women was determined through an independent survey of approximately 60,000 U.S. employees, including more than 40,000 women, working for companies employing at least 1,000 people. Respondents anonymously rated their workplaces on topics such as parental leave, family support, flexibility, pay equity, and representation and career. Women were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries with regard to diversity. Based on these direct and indirect employee recommendations, and an evaluation of women in executive management or board positions, Forbes recognized only the top 400 companies out of thousands of organizations.

"At Carnival Corporation, we care deeply for our team members who reflect the diversity of the 700 ports and destinations we visit around the world and strive to always cultivate an atmosphere of openness, respect and trust where people from all walks of life can be supported and successful," said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. "This recognition from Forbes underscores our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for our dedicated and passionate team members who are at the heart of our success."

The recognition as one of America's Best Employers for Women builds on a series of other distinguished honors Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Earlier this year, Carnival Corporation was named as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes and as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek. In 2022, the company was named to the Forbes listings of the World's Best Employers and the Best Employers for Diversity, in addition to being named as one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine. Carnival Corporation also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been priorities at Carnival Corporation and the company has intentionally engineered opportunities for hiring, growth and advancement for all types of individuals. The company champions all forms of diversity, including gender, ethnicity, background, upbringing, education, geographic origin and experience.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com.

For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit www.carnivalsustainability.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc