Startup World Cup Unveils 2023 Top 15 Startups to Compete at Silicon Valley Regional Competition

Startup World Cup Holding Silicon Valley Regional Finals at Computer History Museum on August 3, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup, one of the biggest and richest startup pitch competitions in the world is hosting the Startup World Cup Silicon Valley Regional competition on August 3, 2023, starting at 5:00 pm. The top 15 startup companies from hundreds of nominations will pitch in front of an audience with hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate executives who will gather at this local event, providing an opportunity to interact with top tier investors, develop corporate partnerships, and hear from leading industry experts.

The regional winner of this event is selected from a judging panel of top Silicon Valley investors. The winner of the Silicon Valley Regional competition will compete at the Grand Finale in September against other winning startups from regions all over the world for a chance to win a $1,000,000 investment prize.

Register to Attend Startup World Cup Silicon Valley Competition: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-world-cup-2023-silicon-valley-regional-tickets-616718510667?aff=oddtdtcreator

"This is the fifth year of the Startup World Cup, and we are delighted by the quality and enthusiasm of the entrepreneurs who are competing," said Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, who created the Startup World Cup competition in 2016. "Each year we have been able to reach more entrepreneurs in more cities in different corners of the world, and in turn, we have been able to connect more innovation ecosystems to Silicon Valley and the rest of the world."

The Top 15 Startups selected to compete on August 3rd include:

Mitra Chem

DeepMedia

AeonCharge

PentoPix Inc

Gamr

Kwikkart

Stratio, Inc.

IPMD, Inc.

Wheel the World

TactileAI

3DOS

Ainnocence

Pocket AI

Abstract

Zemplee

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. The competition gives startup companies from all over the world a chance to win a US $1,000,000 prize in the form of an investment. This year, there will be 50+ regional events across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, leading up to the Grand Finale in San Francisco in September. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm.

About Startup World Cup 2023 Grand Finale:

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale will take place in San Francisco, December 1, 2023. Past Startup World Cup Grand Finale events featured prominent figures from the high-tech community, including John Chambers (Former CEO of Cisco), Steve Wozniak (Co-Founder of Apple), Reid Hoffman (Founding CEO of LinkedIn), Vinod Khosla (Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems), Adam Cheyer (Co-Founder of Siri), Marc Randolph (Co-Founder of Netflix), and Jay Vijayan (Former CIO of Tesla). The Grand Finale judging panels have included prominent investors from Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, Techstars, Intel Capital, 500 Startups, GE Ventures, DFJ, Social Capital, and Index Ventures.

Event Details:

Startup World Cup 2023 Grand Finale

December 1, 2023

San Francisco Hilton Union Square

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-world-cup-grand-finale-2023-tickets-616759453127

Check out the Grand Finale video highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K11K3EMPOW8

