Mike Wade Named Leader of Deloitte's US Banking and Capital Markets Sector

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Mike Wade has been appointed national sector leader for banking and capital markets, a strategic focus area within the organization's financial services industry practice. Wade succeeds Deron Weston, who will continue to serve as Deloitte's U.S. financial services industry consulting leader.

In this role, Wade, a managing director in the Risk & Financial Advisory practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP, will be responsible for leading the U.S. banking and capital markets practice, which helps organizations develop and implement strategies that address regulatory reform, technological complexity, competitive dynamics and market moves.

Throughout his career, Wade has served in a variety of account leadership roles and has 30 years of experience advising major financial services firms on corporate governance, wealth management, securities clearing, broker/dealer operations, and regulation implementation. As a global lead client service managing director on complex accounts, he has also established deep C-suite and board relationships, advising clients about the future of their business and industry to help them achieve success while strengthening the Deloitte brand in the marketplace.

"The industry is at a pivotal moment of transformation, with the future of financial services rapidly taking shape," Wade said. "This is an exciting time to lead the banking and capital markets practice and work alongside our clients to navigate the road ahead."

Deloitte's banking and capital markets practice provides a breadth of services, including strategy; M&A; finance transformation; data and analytics; customer and marketing; human capital; audit and assurance; tax; technology; operations and cyber. Clients served are in the following industries: retail banking; wealth management; payments; corporate and investment banking; transaction banking; and market infrastructure segments.

"Given current market dynamics in the banking and capital markets sector, Mike's significant industry experience, along with his ability to drive strategic initiatives, positions him to lead our practice, respond to changes and help our clients adapt strategic priorities," said Monica O'Reilly, vice chair and U.S. financial services industry leader for Deloitte LLP.

