Federated Hermes, Inc. reports second quarter 2023 earnings

- Q2 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.81
- Total assets under management reach a record high of $704.0 billion
- Money market assets reach a record $509.0 billion
- Board declares $0.28 per share dividend
PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.81 for Q2 2023, compared to $0.64 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $72.2 million for Q2 2023, compared to $57.7 million for Q2 2022.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $704.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $72.1 billion or 11% from $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $3.0 billion or less than 1% from $701.0 billion at March 31, 2023. Total average managed assets for Q2 2023 were $705.3 billion, up $87.4 billion or 14% from $617.9 billion reported for Q2 2022 and up $25.9 billion or 4% from $679.4 billion for Q1 2023.
"In the second quarter, Federated Hermes benefited from a breadth of investment offerings and robust client relationships, as record assets under management were again driven by money market asset increases from the prior quarter," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors showed interest in Federated Hermes' international equity offerings and strategies that rely on our proprietary MDT quantitative models. For the second consecutive quarter, we also saw more than $1 billion of net flows into our core multisector bond strategies, which seek attractive opportunities by allocating across investment-grade corporate, high yield, structured product, municipal and international sectors."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2023. During Q2 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 1,236,199 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $43.4 million.
Equity assets were $83.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $2.0 billion or 2% from $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and down $0.6 billion or 1% from $83.6 billion at March 31, 2023. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.
Fixed-income assets were $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023, up $1.1 billion or 1% from $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022 and down $0.1 billion or less than 1% from $87.5 billion at March 31, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.
Alternative/private markets assets were $21.6 billion at June 30, 2023, down $0.2 billion or 1% from $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $0.4 billion or 2% from $21.2 billion at March 31, 2023.
Money market assets were a record $509.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $69.3 billion or 16% from $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $3.2 billion or 1% from $505.8 billion at March 31, 2023. Money market fund assets were a record $364.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $66.0 billion or 22% from $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $6.7 billion or 2% from $357.3 billion at March 31, 2023.
Financial Summary
Two transactions impacted Q2 2023 results, with the net after-tax impact of these two transactions resulting in a loss of approximately $800,000.
In the first transaction, a shareholder in a private equity fund sold a portion of their investment to a third-party. As part of the terms of this sale, $25.1 million of carried interest was recorded as revenue, $17.5 million was recorded as related compensation expense and approximately $175,000 was recorded as professional service fee expense.
In the second transaction, as part of a restructuring of an infrastructure fund, Federated Hermes purchased certain limited partners' rights to receive future carried interest at fair value, which was calculated by a third-party to be approximately $9.8 million. This expense is included in Other expense.
Due to the restructuring, an existing clawback risk on previously earned carried interest was removed, resulting in revenue recognition of $14.2 million of carried interest, as well as $8.8 million of related compensation expense.
The purchase of limited partners' carried interest rights and related legal and professional fees were not deductible for tax purposes. As a result, the effective tax rate of 27.4% in Q2 2023 was higher than the expected rate of 24%-26%.
Total carried interest and performance fee revenue for Q2 2023 was $39.4 million, of which $25.5 million was recorded as compensation expense and paid to the other carried interest holders.
Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022
Revenue increased $67.2 million or 18% primarily due to an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $36.9 million, including $24.6 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, an increase in revenue due to higher average money market assets and the elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.
During Q2 2023, Federated Hermes derived 54% of its revenue from long-term assets (28% from equity, 15% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset, and 11% from fixed-income), 45% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $61.2 million or 22% primarily due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $24.4 million and an increase in distribution expense due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers and higher average managed money market fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $24.8 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022 compared to a minimal change in the market value of investments in Q2 2023.
Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023
Revenue increased $51.0 million or 13% primarily due to an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $38.0 million, including $25.9 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets.
Operating expenses increased $37.8 million or 13% due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $25.7 million and an increase in other expense due to fund reorganization costs.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $5.2 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 compared to a minimal change in the market value of investments in Q2 2023.
YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022
Revenue increased $124.6 million or 18% primarily due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets and an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $38.2 million, including $24.4 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.
For the first half of 2023, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 11% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $117.4 million or 23% primarily due to an increase in distribution expense resulting from the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers and increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $24.3 million.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $43.9 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments for the same period in 2022.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $9.5 million and $85.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $9.0 million and $66.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $0.5 million and $18.8 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Earnings call information
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 28, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 28, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 48660. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $704.0 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 5th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.
###
1) As of June 30, 2023.
2) Morningstar, June 30, 2023. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2023.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Cautionary statements
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2023
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 310,337
$ 258,043
20 %
$ 263,982
18 %
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
85,199
70,182
21
79,180
8
Other service fees, net
37,696
37,783
0
39,027
(3)
Total Revenue
433,232
366,008
18
382,189
13
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
159,883
128,086
25
136,878
17
Distribution
97,086
84,243
15
93,333
4
Systems and communications
22,074
18,446
20
19,972
11
Professional service fees
19,099
13,976
37
16,220
18
Office and occupancy
11,404
10,512
8
12,874
(11)
Advertising and promotional
5,109
4,736
8
4,342
18
Travel and related
3,835
3,328
15
3,231
19
Intangible asset related
3,418
3,091
11
3,326
3
Other
12,935
7,272
78
6,847
89
Total Operating Expenses
334,843
273,690
22
297,023
13
Operating Income
98,389
92,318
7
85,166
16
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
5,289
(19,308)
127
10,312
(49)
Debt expense
(3,118)
(3,350)
(7)
(3,125)
0
Other, net
(15)
(13)
(15)
122
(112)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
2,156
(22,671)
110
7,309
(71)
Income before income taxes
100,545
69,647
44
92,475
9
Income tax provision
27,543
18,889
46
21,009
31
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
73,002
50,758
44
71,466
2
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
827
(6,899)
112
1,865
(56)
Net Income
$ 72,175
$ 57,657
25 %
$ 69,601
4 %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$ 0.81
$ 0.64
27 %
$ 0.78
4 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
84,930
85,563
84,875
Diluted
84,939
85,563
84,875
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.28
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.5 million, $3.1 million and $3.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 574,318
$ 491,037
17 %
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
164,378
143,689
14
Other service fees, net
76,725
56,046
37
Total Revenue
815,421
690,772
18
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
296,761
262,051
13
Distribution
190,420
132,804
43
Systems and communications
42,046
37,940
11
Professional service fees
35,320
27,444
29
Office and occupancy
24,278
21,835
11
Advertising and promotional
9,451
7,468
27
Travel and related
7,066
5,123
38
Intangible Asset Related
6,743
6,425
5
Other
19,781
13,415
47
Total Operating Expenses
631,866
514,505
23
Operating Income
183,555
176,267
4
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
15,601
(29,909)
152
Debt expense
(6,243)
(4,571)
37
Other, net
107
68
57
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
9,465
(34,412)
128
Income before income taxes
193,020
141,855
36
Income tax provision
48,552
36,500
33
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
144,468
105,355
37
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
2,692
(8,165)
133
Net Income
$ 141,776
$ 113,520
25 %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$ 1.59
$ 1.24
28 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
84,902
86,911
Diluted
84,907
86,911
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.55
$ 0.54
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $7.0 million and $5.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and other investments
$ 520,808
$ 521,754
Other current assets
173,540
129,277
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,221,786
1,209,574
Other long-term assets
143,609
159,874
Total Assets
$ 2,059,743
$ 2,020,479
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 234,496
$ 257,413
Long-term debt
347,711
347,581
Other long-term liabilities
285,668
307,972
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
58,012
61,821
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,537,357
1,411,055
Treasury stock
(403,501)
(365,363)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$ 2,059,743
$ 2,020,479
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Equity
Beginning assets
$ 83,629
$ 81,523
$ 91,676
$ 81,523
$ 96,716
Sales1
4,869
5,631
6,595
10,500
13,587
Redemptions1
(5,697)
(4,736)
(7,564)
(10,433)
(14,634)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(828)
895
(969)
67
(1,047)
Net exchanges
5
103
20
108
(154)
Impact of foreign exchange2
71
108
(1,199)
179
(1,653)
Market gains and (losses)3
115
1,000
(8,540)
1,115
(12,874)
Ending assets
$ 82,992
$ 83,629
$ 80,988
$ 82,992
$ 80,988
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$ 87,461
$ 86,743
$ 92,146
$ 86,743
$ 97,550
Sales1
4,891
6,047
6,991
10,938
14,415
Redemptions1
(4,963)
(7,127)
(8,950)
(12,090)
(18,387)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(72)
(1,080)
(1,959)
(1,152)
(3,972)
Net exchanges
6
(101)
(51)
(95)
95
Impact of foreign exchange2
43
38
(225)
81
(329)
Market gains and (losses)3
(13)
1,861
(3,658)
1,848
(7,091)
Ending assets
$ 87,425
$ 87,461
$ 86,253
$ 87,425
$ 86,253
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets
$ 21,174
$ 20,802
$ 23,109
$ 20,802
$ 22,920
Sales1
643
1,265
1,116
1,908
1,760
Redemptions1
(745)
(792)
(1,091)
(1,537)
(1,596)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(102)
473
25
371
164
Net exchanges
(4)
1
4
(3)
4
Impact of foreign exchange2
539
368
(1,555)
907
(2,192)
Market gains and (losses)3
(5)
(470)
202
(475)
889
Ending assets
$ 21,602
$ 21,174
$ 21,785
$ 21,602
$ 21,785
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$ 2,973
$ 2,989
$ 3,555
$ 2,989
$ 3,780
Sales1
33
47
43
80
117
Redemptions1
(143)
(144)
(143)
(287)
(275)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(110)
(97)
(100)
(207)
(158)
Net exchanges
1
2
1
3
6
Market gains and (losses)3
58
79
(321)
137
(493)
Ending assets
$ 2,922
$ 2,973
$ 3,135
$ 2,922
$ 3,135
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets
$ 195,237
$ 192,057
$ 210,486
$ 192,057
$ 220,966
Sales1
10,436
12,990
14,745
23,426
29,879
Redemptions1
(11,548)
(12,799)
(17,748)
(24,347)
(34,892)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,112)
191
(3,003)
(921)
(5,013)
Net exchanges
8
5
(26)
13
(49)
Impact of foreign exchange2
653
514
(2,979)
1,167
(4,174)
Market gains and (losses)3
155
2,470
(12,317)
2,625
(19,569)
Ending assets
$ 194,941
$ 195,237
$ 192,161
$ 194,941
$ 192,161
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds.
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 44,732
$ 38,897
$ 43,616
$ 43,845
$ 13,040
$ 8,134
$ 2,832
$ 141
$ 104,220
$ 91,017
Sales
2,155
2,714
3,836
1,055
439
204
32
1
6,462
3,974
Redemptions
(3,548)
(2,149)
(3,589)
(1,374)
(641)
(104)
(138)
(5)
(7,916)
(3,632)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,393)
565
247
(319)
(202)
100
(106)
(4)
(1,454)
342
Net exchanges
(8)
13
6
0
(4)
0
1
0
(5)
13
Impact of foreign exchange2
131
(60)
34
9
322
217
0
0
487
166
Market gains and (losses)3
921
(806)
(19)
6
182
(187)
55
3
1,139
(984)
Ending assets
$ 44,383
$ 38,609
$ 43,884
$ 43,541
$ 13,338
$ 8,264
$ 2,782
$ 140
$ 104,387
$ 90,554
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 43,342
$ 38,181
$ 43,180
$ 43,563
$ 13,050
$ 7,752
$ 2,851
$ 138
$ 102,423
$ 89,634
Sales
5,326
5,174
8,091
2,847
1,283
625
79
1
14,779
8,647
Redemptions
(6,544)
(3,889)
(8,288)
(3,802)
(1,298)
(239)
(277)
(10)
(16,407)
(7,940)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,218)
1,285
(197)
(955)
(15)
386
(198)
(9)
(1,628)
707
Net exchanges
82
26
(95)
0
20
(23)
3
0
10
3
Impact of foreign exchange2
216
(37)
59
22
546
361
0
0
821
346
Market gains and (losses)3
1,961
(846)
937
911
(263)
(212)
126
11
2,761
(136)
Ending assets
$ 44,383
$ 38,609
$ 43,884
$ 43,541
$ 13,338
$ 8,264
$ 2,782
$ 140
$ 104,387
$ 90,554
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$ 104,220
$ 102,423
$ 124,968
$ 102,423
$ 135,294
Sales
6,462
8,317
8,743
14,779
18,600
Redemptions
(7,916)
(8,491)
(12,993)
(16,407)
(26,097)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,454)
(174)
(4,250)
(1,628)
(7,497)
Net exchanges
(5)
15
(27)
10
(48)
Impact of foreign exchange1
487
334
(1,827)
821
(2,593)
Market gains and (losses)2
1,139
1,622
(9,530)
2,761
(15,822)
Ending assets
$ 104,387
$ 104,220
$ 109,334
$ 104,387
$ 109,334
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 91,017
$ 89,634
$ 85,518
$ 89,634
$ 85,672
Sales4
3,974
4,673
6,002
8,647
11,279
Redemptions4
(3,632)
(4,308)
(4,755)
(7,940)
(8,795)
Net sales (redemptions)4
342
365
1,247
707
2,484
Net exchanges
13
(10)
1
3
(1)
Impact of foreign exchange1
166
180
(1,152)
346
(1,581)
Market gains and (losses)2
(984)
848
(2,787)
(136)
(3,747)
Ending assets
$ 90,554
$ 91,017
$ 82,827
$ 90,554
$ 82,827
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 195,237
$ 192,057
$ 210,486
$ 192,057
$ 220,966
Sales4
10,436
12,990
14,745
23,426
29,879
Redemptions4
(11,548)
(12,799)
(17,748)
(24,347)
(34,892)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(1,112)
191
(3,003)
(921)
(5,013)
Net exchanges
8
5
(26)
13
(49)
Impact of foreign exchange1
653
514
(2,979)
1,167
(4,174)
Market gains and (losses)2
155
2,470
(12,317)
2,625
(19,569)
Ending assets
$ 194,941
$ 195,237
$ 192,161
$ 194,941
$ 192,161
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 82,992
$ 83,629
$ 81,523
$ 74,684
$ 80,988
Fixed-income
87,425
87,461
86,743
85,365
86,253
Alternative / private markets
21,602
21,174
20,802
20,182
21,785
Multi-asset
2,922
2,973
2,989
2,902
3,135
Total long-term assets
194,941
195,237
192,057
183,133
192,161
Money market
509,017
505,800
476,844
441,294
439,697
Total Managed Assets
$ 703,958
$ 701,037
$ 668,901
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 44,383
$ 44,732
$ 43,342
$ 40,633
$ 44,207
Fixed-income
43,884
43,616
43,180
44,896
48,215
Alternative / private markets
13,338
13,040
13,050
12,680
13,911
Multi-asset
2,782
2,832
2,851
2,784
3,001
Total long-term assets
104,387
104,220
102,423
100,993
109,334
Money market
364,014
357,346
335,937
309,859
298,031
Total Fund Assets
$ 468,401
$ 461,566
$ 438,360
$ 410,852
$ 407,365
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 38,609
$ 38,897
$ 38,181
$ 34,051
$ 36,781
Fixed-income
43,541
43,845
43,563
40,469
38,038
Alternative / private markets
8,264
8,134
7,752
7,502
7,874
Multi-asset
140
141
138
118
134
Total long-term assets
90,554
91,017
89,634
82,140
82,827
Money market
145,003
148,454
140,907
131,435
141,666
Total Separate Account Assets
$ 235,557
$ 239,471
$ 230,541
$ 213,575
$ 224,493
Total Managed Assets
$ 703,958
$ 701,037
$ 668,901
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 83,025
$ 84,155
$ 79,544
$ 81,809
$ 85,785
Fixed-income
87,504
88,209
87,849
87,042
88,740
Alternative / private markets
21,411
20,938
20,926
21,193
22,230
Multi-asset
2,929
3,012
2,988
3,144
3,337
Total long-term assets
194,869
196,314
191,307
193,188
200,092
Money market
510,418
483,083
442,334
438,601
417,778
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 705,287
$ 679,397
$ 633,641
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 44,218
$ 45,055
$ 43,131
$ 45,135
$ 47,504
Fixed-income
43,827
43,961
44,099
47,489
51,173
Alternative / private markets
13,181
13,062
13,140
13,432
14,297
Multi-asset
2,787
2,869
2,855
3,012
3,193
Total long-term assets
104,013
104,947
103,225
109,068
116,167
Money market
362,608
333,358
309,232
301,940
275,631
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 466,621
$ 438,305
$ 412,457
$ 411,008
$ 391,798
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 38,807
$ 39,100
$ 36,413
$ 36,674
$ 38,281
Fixed-income
43,677
44,248
43,750
39,553
37,567
Alternative / private markets
8,230
7,876
7,786
7,761
7,933
Multi-asset
142
143
133
132
144
Total long-term assets
90,856
91,367
88,082
84,120
83,925
Money market
147,810
149,725
133,102
136,661
142,147
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 238,666
$ 241,092
$ 221,184
$ 220,781
$ 226,072
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 705,287
$ 679,397
$ 633,641
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 83,590
$ 88,910
Fixed-income
87,856
92,108
Alternative / private markets
21,174
22,539
Multi-asset
2,971
3,479
Total long-term assets
195,591
207,036
Money market
496,751
425,516
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 692,342
$ 632,552
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 44,637
$ 49,962
Fixed-income
43,893
54,293
Alternative / private markets
13,121
14,521
Multi-asset
2,828
3,326
Total long-term assets
104,479
122,102
Money market
347,983
283,394
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 452,462
$ 405,496
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 38,953
$ 38,948
Fixed-income
43,963
37,815
Alternative / private markets
8,053
8,018
Multi-asset
143
153
Total long-term assets
91,112
84,934
Money market
148,768
142,122
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 239,880
$ 227,056
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 692,342
$ 632,552
View original content:
SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.