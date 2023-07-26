Bristow Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 3, 2023, to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by using the following link, which is now open for early registration: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bristow/webcasts/VTOL2Q23.cfm

A replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2023 and can be accessed using the same link. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on August 3, 2023, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com .

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Jennifer Whalen

InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com

Media

Bristow Group Inc.

Adam Morgan

Adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com

