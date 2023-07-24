EVERSANA & Amazon Web Services to "Pharmatize" Artificial Intelligence across the Life Sciences Industry

Together the organizations aim to transform pharmaceutical operations and accelerate patient impact

CHICAGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercial services to the global life sciences industry, announced today that it will team up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate generative artificial intelligence (AI) use cases across the life sciences industry. Together, the organizations will seek to harness the power of generative AI to help pharmaceutical and life science manufacturers drive efficiencies and business value while improving patient outcomes.

To meet the industry's unique needs, EVERSANA and AWS will identify, develop and deploy high-impact solutions across the pharmaceutical commercialization value chain. EVERSANA will leverage its digital and AI innovation capabilities coupled with Amazon Bedrock — AWS's fully managed service for building and scaling generative AI applications that make a selection of industry-leading foundation models (FMs) accessible via a simple API — to apply best-of-breed FMs as the companies work to solve customer challenges.

Together EVERSANA and AWS will "pharmatize" the use of AI across the life sciences industry, offering world-class security and privacy controls and adhering to ethical frameworks for responsible AI development, to ultimately benefit patients, healthcare providers (HCPs) and payers. Initial planned applications include:

Medical and regulatory review process solutions, to help optimize time-consuming, manual compliance operations.

Field and patient assistance solutions, like chatbots, to automate mundane tasks, provide more accurate responses and improve user experiences.

Disease and product education content generation and personalization services, to help life sciences brands improve engagement with and education for both HCPs and patients.

"We believe we are at an inflection point in the life sciences industry with the rising influence of AI to transform capabilities and reimagine everything from customer experiences and omnichannel engagement to software development and operating models," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Companies that find the optimal balance of human and AI-powered services will leap ahead in every industry, and pharma is no different. Together with AWS, our goal is to bring AI across the life sciences industry or 'pharmatize it,' shaping the future of digital transformation, driving value for our clients and making a remarkable difference in the lives of patients."

EVERSANA has been leveraging AI for over a decade across its different commercialization services including consulting, regulatory affairs, compliance, agency, field deployment, patient services and channel management. In recent years, the company earned AI innovation awards for its ACTICS by EVERSANA predictive analytics platform, and for developing AI-generated synthetic content for HCP education. The company's work with AWS is expected to increase the speed and reach of future AI innovations by leveraging AWS's robust and flexible generative AI services, coupled with the proven demonstrated ability to enable secure, compliant, scalable solutions that life sciences companies demand.

"Healthcare and life sciences customers are coming to AWS to understand and maximize the opportunities for generative AI, and together with EVERSANA we can help redefine customer experiences and commercial delivery models, ultimately accelerating innovation and increasing efficiencies across the care continuum," said Dan Sheeran, general manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences, AWS. "Together we have the potential to securely customize FMs that can be deployed at scale and seamlessly integrated in order to capitalize on the potential of generative AI in life sciences."

Leaders from AWS and EVERSANA will be at the AWS Summit, on July 26, 2023, in New York City.

