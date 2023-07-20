Toyota Scores with Action-Packed Gold Cup Campaign.

Tundra empowers Latino small businesses with their communities

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legions of fans flocked to stadiums across the U.S. to watch their beloved teams play their hearts out during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, which reached its electrifying conclusion on Sunday in Los Angeles, Calif. Toyota took center stage throughout the tournament as the official automotive sponsor, featuring the powerful Toyota Tundra on site at the games.

Expanding on the success of last year's "Born to Lend a Hand" campaign, Toyota embarked on a multifaceted marketing effort centered on empowering small businesses. Throughout the tournament, Toyota engaged with and shared the stories of Latino small business owners, solidifying its commitment to the community and the dependability of the Tundra to be there to lend a hand when you need it most.

"Soccer runs deep within the tapestry of Hispanic culture, uniting diverse generations as they rally behind their beloved teams," expressed Russ Koble, Sports Sponsorships senior manager, Toyota Motor North America. "We were thrilled to once again participate in the Gold Cup tournament, and to share the journey with small businesses and local artists."

Businesses highlighted on the Gold Cup stage were featured through a variety of elements, including video board mentions, field signage and public announcements. At select games, the Tundra towed-in small businesses to participate in the action. In Dallas, two businesses were featured – Castillo's Barbershop and Hola Café. Each business shared its services and products with fans during pre-game activities. More details about the businesses featured during the tournament can be found at https://www.toyota.com/espanol/brand/.

Toyota also partnered with soccer legend Luis "El Matador" Hernández, a former Mexican National team player, who shared his inspiring story and helped spread the message of support for Latino small businesses during the tournament. In Dallas, Texas, on July 8, Hernández posed with fans and the Gold Cup trophy outside the stadium.

Fan Zone, Trophy Appearances and More

Gold Cup attendees enjoyed a diverse range of pre-game activities in the tournament Fan Zone, featuring the Toyota Fútbol Club. This engaging area catered to soccer enthusiasts of all ages with games, music, and locally curated soccer-themed artwork. Fans also had the opportunity to take photos with the Gold Cup Trophy at select venues.

The campaign was executed across various channels, including broadcast, digital, and social media platforms, as well as through on-site activations. The sponsorship and creative elements were developed by Conill, Toyota's Hispanic marketing partner.

This is the fourth consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup that Toyota has supported as the official automotive sponsor. The tournament featured the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Now in its 17th edition, the tournament included 16 national teams facing off in 15 stadiums in 14 U.S. and Canadian cities from June 24 – July 16. And coming 2024, Toyota will join the excitement of the inaugural Women's Gold Cup tournament.

