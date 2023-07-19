Tiptek Named 2022 SBIR/STTR Small Business of the Year by U.S. Department of Energy

Tiptek Named 2022 SBIR/STTR Small Business of the Year by U.S. Department of Energy

SAVOY, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiptek, the leading U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high quality nanoprobes for diagnostics and fault-testing of microelectronic devices, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as the recipient of the SBIR/STTR Small Business of the Year Award.

According to DOE's Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU), this award recognizes a U.S. small business that "stimulates U.S. technological innovation and enhances the nation's return on its DOE SBIR/STTR investment, provides the DOE the benefits of commercial applications derived from DOE funded R&D, and stimulates U.S. economic growth as a result of DOE funded R&D."

In 2022, Tiptek accomplished key milestones that resulted in strong return on its federal investment. The company introduced a cutting-edge product, improved production capacity 150-fold, and supported DOE's missions in two national labs. Tiptek helped stimulate U.S. economic growth by commercializing leading technology-based products domestically and overseas while advancing the nanoprober industry state-of-the-art, a key technology for the highly strategic semiconductor industry.

"Since its founding, Tiptek has strived to introduce innovative standard-setting nanoprobes to customers across industry, National Labs, and academia," says Tiptek CEO Dr. Scott Lockledge. "We are delighted to have these efforts recognized by this prestigious and highly competitive award."

"America's small businesses have always played a critical role in moving our nation forward, and this entrepreneurial spirit helped established America as a global leader in science and innovation," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. She attended the 2023 DOE Small Business Forum & Expo in New Orleans, LA where Tiptek received the award on July 11, 2023.

More information about the award can be found at https://www.energy.gov/osdbu/annual-small-business-awards-program

About Tiptek

Tiptek, LLC, was formed in May, 2011 by co-founders CEO Dr. Scott Lockledge, CTO Prof. Joseph Lyding, and CSO Prof. Gregory Girolami. Key innovations enable Tiptek to manufacture hard, conductive, and ultra-sharp probes based upon sharpening and probe production technology in their Illinois facilities.

Tiptek's product line of probes and needles are purchased and used by industry leaders for scanning probe microscopy, transfer of lamella formed by focused ion beams, and scanning electron microscope-based nanoprobers used in semiconductor failure analysis.

