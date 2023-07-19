Life Time Announces Australian Activewear Brand LSKD as Exclusive Apparel Brand for Women's Coaches, Instructors and Trainers

Partnership includes exclusive merchandise, event experiences and pop-up shops

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, and LSKD, the Australian-owned and operated activewear company, today announced that LSKD will serve as the exclusive apparel brand for Life Time's nearly 5,000 female coaches, instructors and trainers across its more than 165 athletic country clubs in North America.

LSKD entered the United States with its first headquarters office and storefront in San Diego, California earlier this year and is quickly bringing its "Chase the Vibe" persona across the country. Through this new relationship, LSKD will be the exclusive women's fitness training apparel brand for Life Time's Dynamic Personal Training, Studio Classes, and the Signature Group Training Programs Alpha, GTX, MB36 and Ultra Fit.

"We are thrilled to bring the high-energy and impactful LSKD brand, apparel and vibe to Life Time in their first-of-its-kind collaboration in the United States," said Kelly Warner, Life Time Vice President, Partnership Marketing. "Our Life Time female coaches, instructors and personal trainers are elated that this already iconic brand with fabulous fits, styles and quality will be their exclusive apparel collection as they empower our members to live healthier, happier lives."

In addition to being the official activewear for female Life Time team members, LSKD will sponsor Life Time's wildly popular Ignite the Night annual cardio parties, their brand ambassadors will host pop-up shops and event experiences for members and members will receive special savings on apparel.

"We immediately saw great alignment between our respective company missions and values in the pursuit of fitness, well-being and happiness," said LSKD Founder and CEO Jason Daniel. "We're excited to work with Life Time in our first big partnership in the U.S., and to provide their female trainers with our high-quality sportswear, as we build and inspire our community in the United States."

LSKD, which was established in 2007, prides itself in producing high-quality, functional sportswear with a street aesthetic. The company is inspired by those who "influence style, shape the future and chase the vibe."

Life Time continues to build relationships with industry leaders in activewear and other categories. Most recently, it brought on Ten Thousand as the exclusive men's fitness training apparel brand of Life Time's Dynamic Personal Training team and its Studio Classes, and Signature Group Training Programs Signature Group Training Programs Alpha, GTX, MB36 and Ultra Fit.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 34,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About LKSD

With a mission to inspire you to 'chase the vibe' through sports, fitness, and adventure, LSKD (Loose Kid) is a global brand that prides itself on creating high quality functional sportswear with a street aesthetic. Ever since our formation in Australia in 2007, we've never been content settling for the norm; we're constantly evolving and challenging the status quo. We're inspired by the community we've created; the restless few who influence style, shape the future, and chase the vibe striving to be 1% better every day within our 3 pillars of sport, fitness and adventure.

