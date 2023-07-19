Gupta Program: New Research Shows Amygdala & Insula Retraining (AIR) Significantly Reduces Long Covid Fatigue

The active treatment was four times more effective at reducing fatigue compared to a control, and increased energy levels twice that of the control

LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A promising medical study has just been published , offering hope for those grappling with the long-term effects of Covid-19. Long Covid, the often-overlooked and persistent consequence of the global pandemic, continues to affect a significant number of individuals worldwide, even as it has receded from the public consciousness.

The study examined the efficacy of the Gupta Program , a pioneering neuroplasticity-based treatment, in significantly reducing fatigue and increasing energy levels among Long Covid patients, when compared to a general wellness program. The report's findings are from a randomized controlled study, titled "Amygdala and Insula Retraining (AIR) Significantly Reduces Fatigue in People with Long COVID," published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine Journal. It is the first peer-reviewed study demonstrating the effectiveness of a neuroplasticity brain retraining program in addressing Long Covid-induced prolonged fatigue. Patients who used the Gupta program exhibited significantly reduced fatigue and increased energy levels.

The study employed a methodology to assess the impact of the Gupta Program on Long Covid symptoms. Participants were divided into two groups: one receiving the Gupta Program treatment and the other engaging in a general wellness program as a control. The study evaluated the outcomes based on objective measures of fatigue reduction and energy level improvements. Key findings include:

Patients experienced almost twice as much improvement in energy levels.

The Gupta Program demonstrated a remarkable fourfold increase in effectiveness in reducing fatigue when compared to the wellness program.

The study's results on the effectiveness of Amygdala and Insula Retraining (AIR) found in the Gupta program are consistent with previous research demonstrating its effectiveness in alleviating symptoms of other chronic conditions, such as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia.

The AIR group also demonstrated a significant increase in energy over time, with a larger effect size than the active control group.

In the UK, at least 2 million people are being affected by Long Covid . Long Covid has emerged as the leading cause of labor absenteeism in the United States. It affects up to 23 million Americans and results in an estimated $280 billion loss to the US economy in terms of productivity. In the United States, Long Covid affects a staggering 7-23 million Americans, inflicting an estimated $280 billion loss on the US economy in terms of productivity.

The study's results represent a significant advancement in Long Covid research, as it is the first published evidence showcasing the effectiveness of a neuroplasticity brain retraining program specifically tailored to address Long Covid symptoms.

"Long Covid may primarily manifest as a brain disorder. Following a Covid-19 infection, certain patients may experience a maladaptive response in the brain, resulting in chronic activation of the immune and nervous systems, ultimately leading to a myriad of downstream symptoms, particularly exhaustion," says Ashok Gupta, Founder of the Gupta Program. "Our neuroplasticity brain retraining approach primarily targets the amygdala and insula, seeking to restore equilibrium to the brain and alleviate these symptoms."

Recognizing the significance of these findings, the Gupta Program has made its specialized treatment for Long Covid also accessible through a dedicated app, facilitating widespread access for individuals seeking relief from the persistent effects of the virus.

As the medical community delves deeper into understanding Long Covid, the need for further research is paramount. In response, the Gupta program has recently launched a 501(C) non-profit, the Chronic Conditions Research Fund, to raise charitable donations for larger-scale studies and future trials.

About the Gupta Program: The Gupta Program is a pioneering treatment that harnesses the potential of neuroplasticity principles to address chronic conditions, including Long Covid. By targeting key brain structures and promoting balance, the program aims to alleviate symptoms and improve the well-being of individuals affected by debilitating post-viral conditions. With over two decades of experience successfully treating similar post-viral conditions through the application of neuroplasticity principles, brain retraining techniques, and holistic health practices, the Gupta Program now extends its specialist treatment specifically tailored to Long Covid patients, and is now available as an app. For more information, visit: www.guptaprogram.com .

