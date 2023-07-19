Food52 Launches New Loyalty Program, The Table, With Exclusive Rewards and Perks For Community Members

As Food52's first rewards program, The Table will reward community engagement by offering unique ways for members to earn points and unlock exclusive benefits

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food52 , the next-generation food media, home, and cooking company, announces today the launch of its new loyalty program, The Table , which will allow Food52 community members to unlock a world of exclusive perks and enjoy a more rewarding shopping experience. Since its founding in 2009, Food52 has built its reputation on connecting a passionate community through recipes, entertaining, and home design, while curating an online shop of thoughtfully chosen home goods and kitchen tools. The Table presents a new opportunity for community members to discover, shop, and enjoy the content and products they love most, all while earning points and unlocking special benefits like discounts and early access to sales and new products.

An innovator who has challenged the model of traditional media and retail companies since its inception, Food52 has established itself as a leader at the intersection of content, commerce, and community. With a reach of more than 30 million monthly, the company connects its engaged audience to global experts to make cooking and living more joyful. Food52 has cultivated an exceptionally positive group of users, who will now have the opportunity to earn rewards for the actions that helped grow the community in the first place: by contributing recipes, engaging in social media content, interacting with other community members, reviewing products in the shop, or answering questions on the "hotline." Additional actions like email and SMS subscriptions, social media follows, and purchases will also provide ways to earn points.

The Table will be free to join and will offer three unique tiers of rewards: Insider, VIP, and Premier. Members at every level will enjoy exclusive rewards such as a special birthday perk, first access to new product launches, and access to private sales. Members who advance to VIP will also earn surprise perks from Food52 partners and evergreen savings (10% off anytime). Premier, the highest tier, will award access to premier-only events and free shipping on every order, a valuable benefit to be offered by a homeware store.

"We are thrilled to bring this new loyalty program to our community, where our members can pull up a chair at The Table and earn exclusive rewards," says Joy Peabody, Chief Growth Officer. "Community is at the heart of everything we do; our goal is to reward community engagement and the actions that have helped shape Food52 into the amazing resource and community it is today."

The launch of The Table follows the recent introduction of Food52's first-ever affiliate Curator Program, where select community members and Food52 creators—such as resident baker Erin McDowell and master mixologist Harper Fedler—will be eligible to earn commissions sales of Food52 products they promote and share with their communities.

Community members will be able to sign up for The Table beginning July 19th, 2023, and applications to join the Curator Program are available to submit now via Food52.com.

FOOD52 is a next-generation cooking and home company, named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, with a monthly reach of more than 30 million people. The digital hub challenges the models of traditional media and retailers, combining content, commerce, and community around the belief that the kitchen is the heart of the home and that food is the center of a well-lived life. Food52 connects a global community of experts and amateurs, supporting them with inspirational, helpful content — recipes, videos, podcasts, cookbooks, and more — and outfitting them with products that make them happy. In addition to a curated Shop that features hundreds of makers, the Food52 family of brands includes the lighting and lifestyle goods company Schoolhouse and the heritage home brand Dansk.

