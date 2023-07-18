THE WESTIN PHILADELPHIA UNVEILS INSPIRED PROPERTY-WIDE TRANSFORMATION

Multi-phase, multi-million dollar reimagination delivers elevated leisure and business travel experience to the heart of Rittenhouse Square

Download images here

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Philadelphia , an award-winning Westin Hotels & Resorts property managed by HHM Hotels in Philadelphia's City Center, today announced the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation. With highlights including upgrades to the property's guest rooms and suites, public spaces and dining experience complemented by enhanced amenities and sustainability initiatives, the renovation signals the next era of excellence at the celebrated urban escape.

Standard King at The Westin Philadelphia (PRNewswire)

"Offering a standout guest experience is our top priority and in order to meet evolving demand, we saw an opportunity to elevate the Westin Philadelphia experience, further positioning the property as a true home away from home for all types of guests," said Matt Nelson, general manager of The Westin Philadelphia. "This renovation has allowed us to further elevate our standard of luxury through thoughtful design, amenities and experiences that meet the needs of the modern leisure and business traveler."

DESIGN

Conceptualized by award-winning hospitality design firm Bill Rooney Studio Inc ., The Westin Philadelphia's revitalized interiors seamlessly blend elements of modern organic design and heritage interior architecture to create a thoughtful balance of then and now. Neutral hues of wheat, gray and white complemented by brass accents create a refined yet energized environment. Moments of whimsy include hand-selected graphic art and organic leaf-patterned carpet in the property's public spaces that serves as a nod to Pennsylvania founder William Penn's passion for biophilic design.

"The Westin Philadelphia's design celebrates Philadelphia's urban spirit and rich history while simultaneously serving as an opportunity to connect guests with the surrounding natural world, which is often overlooked in city design," said Bill Rooney, president and designer at Bill Rooney Studio, Inc. "Through the selected color pattern, materials, accents and intentional focus on shared spaces, the renovation celebrates the spirit of Philadelphia while offering an inspired yet customizable palette for weddings, meetings, events and beyond."

ACCOMODATIONS

The Westin Philadelphia features 294 luxuriously appointed guest rooms including 19 breathtaking suites that offer a calm, restful retreat. Ranging from 380 to 1,353 square feet, accommodations showcase the inspired neutral color palette found throughout the property in addition to wood furniture and accents, pops of color and iconic Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath amenities. Expansive windows allow natural light to billow through and complement the natural design principles found throughout the property. The Westin Philadelphia's thoughtfully curated accommodations fit the needs of all travelers and in celebration of the renovation, the property is offering overnight guests 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points with their stay, bookable at this link .

PUBLIC SPACES

With more than 15,000 square feet of upgraded event space including the Grand Ballroom, Georgian Room and third-floor foyer, The Westin Philadelphia is the ideal destination for intimate gatherings and large-scale events with each space designed with versatility, customizability and productivity in mind. In honor of the revitalized groups spaces, The Westin Philadelphia is offering up to 10% rebate on guest rooms; suite upgrades and VIP amenities at the group rate, based on availability; complimentary refreshments and triple Marriott Bonvoy ® points for planners and clients for groups that book 20 or more rooms with details available at this link . Additional upgrades to public spaces include the elevation of the property's state-of-the-art WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, which offers cutting-edge equipment and celebrates Westin Hotels & Resorts' brand-wide commitment to maintaining a wellness-centered lifestyle while guests are away from home.

Prioritizing sustainability, The Westin Philadelphia's Green Meetings Impact Calculator highlights environmentally conscious practices demonstrated by groups while the addition of refillable water stations and by 100% recyclable HHM EarthView water bottles available for purchase decrease single-use plastics. A portion of each water bottle purchase benefits clean water projects in East Africa as part of HHM Hotels' dedication to sustainable hospitality.

Lea Restaurant & Bar

The signature dining experience at The Westin Philadelphia, Lea Restaurant & Bar showcases the best in regionally sourced ingredients and seasonal specialties complemented by handcrafted cocktails that celebrate the legacy of Philadelphia. The upgraded design showcases an inviting marble bar ideal for socialization, plush leather seating, intimate dining tables and walls adorned with hand-painted, biophilic-inspired greenery. Brass finishes and wood accents complete the space, further enhancing its simplistic elegance.

The property-wide renovation at The Westin Philadelphia is a testament to Westin Hotels & Resorts' collective commitment to providing an authentic, elevated experience at each of its property while celebrating the unique elements of each destination. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit www.marriott.com or call 215-563-1600. Follow along with hotel news and events via Facebook and Instagram .

About Westin® Philadelphia

The Westin Philadelphia is a newly renovated, luxury hotel located in the heart of the city center, minutes from historic attractions. With its elegant accommodations, exceptional amenities, and a commitment to guest satisfaction, Westin Philadelphia provides an unparalleled experience for business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel boasts 294 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, each thoughtfully designed to offer modern comfort and elegance. From plush bedding and signature Westin Heavenly® Beds to spacious work areas and high-speed internet access, every detail is crafted with guest satisfaction in mind. Beyond exceptional accommodations, the hotel offers 15,147 sq. ft. of flexible event space for meetings & weddings and an array of amenities to enhance guests' well-being. The WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio includes state-of-the-art equipment, allowing guests to maintain their fitness routine while away from home. The property also features on-site dining at Lea Restaurant & Bar, offering regionally sourced ingredients and seasonal menu options paired with custom-created cocktails that are influenced by the history and legacy of Philadelphia. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Marriott.com/PHLWI or call (215) 563-1600.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 230 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook . Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

The Westin Philadelphia Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Westin Philadelphia