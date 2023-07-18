Shoplazza Celebrates Successful Partnership with GROW NY 2023

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza , a leading e-commerce platform, is thrilled to report on the success of its strategic partnership with GROW NY for their 2023 event. The event, which took place in New York City, was a showcase of Shoplazza's dedication to innovation, customer experience, and community building in the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce.

Shoplazza's kiosk provided a practical and engaging touchpoint at the event. It demonstrated the brand's product range and straightforward shopping processes, giving attendees an insight into their approach to e-commerce.

"We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with GROW NY for their 2023 event," said Simon Iong, Key Account Director (Global Growth) at Shoplazza. "Our kiosk offered us a unique platform to demonstrate our commitment to revolutionizing online shopping experiences and the overwhelming positive response from attendees has been heartening."

The event underscored the importance of community-building and fostering human connections in an economy that is rapidly changing due to technological advancements. Despite the rapid digitization of commerce, the human element remains critical. Shoplazza leverages technology to build these connections, enhancing user experiences while fostering a sense of community amongst customers.

Shoplazza was particularly struck by the extensive research presented on the effectiveness of organic traffic channels over paid ones and the importance of optimizing the checkout experience to boost conversion rates.

These findings, derived from in-depth studies conducted by participating organizations, reinforced our understanding of the importance of a streamlined, customer-centric approach, aligning perfectly with Shoplazza's product development strategies and future iterations. The synergy between the insights gained at GROW and our existing suite of offerings, including our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform, seamless inventory management, and our transformative ChatGPT content generation tool, is clear. These key takeaways are instrumental in shaping our product's evolution, further aligning our offerings with the ever-evolving needs of the e-commerce landscape, and elevating merchant efficiency and conversion rates.

"The digital transformation of our economy has opened up new opportunities for connection and community," Iong said. "At Shoplazza, we strive to create spaces, both online and offline, that nurture these connections. We believe that the human element, supported by technology, is key to building sustainable and successful e-commerce businesses."

Shoplazza extends its sincere thanks to the event organizers, the enthusiastic attendees, and the hardworking team members who ensured the collaboration with GROW NY was a great success.

As Shoplazza moves forward, it carries with it the momentum from this successful event, continuing its commitment to innovation, community building, and enriching online shopping experiences.

In its ongoing commitment to educating businesses about emerging technologies, Shoplazza has released its insightful white paper: "Emerging Trends in Immersive Commerce: A 2023 White Paper on the Future of eCommerce by Shoplazza". The paper explores how advanced technologies and trends can be harnessed to amplify eCommerce strategies. Shoplazza's latest initiative empowers businesses with the knowledge and tools to thrive in the digital era. To gain access to this valuable resource, download the white paper here.

