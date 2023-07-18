Immortals and Progressive Insurance® Announce the Immortals Progressive Tower, a Custom Branded Virtual Space in Rocket League

Immortals and Progressive Insurance®, who have worked together since January 2021, will accompany the launch with community competitions and content support from one of Rocket League's Largest content creators.

DETROIT, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immortals , the Great-Lakes based gaming and professional esports organization, is today launching a new branded in-game virtual space in collaboration with Progressive Insurance® , the nation's second largest auto insurer.

Custom-built Progressive Insurance® billboards, which tie to popular Rocket League thematics

The branded virtual space is built within the popular car-themed game, Rocket League, and will be called the Immortals Progressive Tower. The custom-built Progressive branded map will challenge players to showcase their skill across four primary difficulty levels while reminding them that drivers in the real world can save with Progressive.

The map, which was built by Lethamyr and his team, a group of leading Rocket League content creators with over 2 million followers across their social platforms, will launch alongside various community competitions and content on Lethamyr's and Immortals' official channels.

"We're incredibly excited to launch this map with both Lethamyr and Progressive," said Caroline Beall, Immortals Vice President of Business Operations. "The map will provide for authentic in-game touchpoints for Progressive while authentically delivering value to the Rocket League community alongside a fan-favorite content creator."

"Progressive is excited to work alongside Immortals and Lethamyr to bring players and fans engaging content and gameplay through this unique, custom-built map," said Jay VanAntwerp, Media Business Leader at Progressive. "Enhancing in-game experiences and authentically connecting with the gaming community is what we strive to do in our work with Immortals, and this activation is a great example of that."

The launch of the map as well as the accompanying content and competitions are pieces of Immortals' larger LCS entitlement sponsorship with Progressive, which sees the organization's marquee professional team compete as Immortals Progressive.

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, content creators, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community through its competitive operations, community-driven activations and initiatives, tournaments, partnerships, and more.

Immortals

