BETHESDA, Md. and WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMB Partners ("IMB"), a leading middle market private equity firm specializing in utility, industrial, and government contracting services ("GovCon"), today announced its strategic investment in eTelligent Group ("eTel"), a premier provider of emerging technologies and program management solutions to the U.S. Government.

July 17, 2023 (PRNewswire)

IMB Partners Has Made a Strategic Investment in GovCon Provider eTelligent Group

Founded in 2005, eTel has been leading the enterprise-wide transformation of critical business systems by managing the implementation and engineering of emerging technologies. Today, the company delivers digital transformation services primarily to the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), utilizing capabilities that include agile software development, DevSecOps, IT Program Management Office (PMO), cybersecurity, web services, and big data. eTel has become a principal thought leader and solutions evangelist to the IRS, now positioned as the second-most active prime contractor on the IRS IT-EPMSS BPA contract vehicle.

"We are excited to hit the ground running with the highly-skilled and experienced team of professionals at eTel," says Norman Yu, Director at IMB Partners. "The eTel team has laid some very impressive groundwork, and IMB sees a great opportunity to grow, diversify, and strengthen the business both inside and outside of the IRS. eTel is the partner we have been looking for, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves with eTel and further our commitment to serving the GovCon sector."

With IMB's investment, eTel will be able to dedicate additional resources to professionally scale the overall organizational infrastructure and capabilities to undertake larger contracts. Additionally, this partnership will propel eTel to explore potential acquisitions to help diversify the customer base and build upon existing capabilities to best serve the U.S. Government.

"Over the past 18 years, we have built a high performing team of industry leading professionals that are committed to our core company values of serving with excellence," says Ritesh Bansal, Managing Partner of eTel.

"The proof is in our customer feedback: we're nimble, more efficient, and more responsive in delivering exceptional service. And now, with this partnership with IMB, we will have the means to extend the same exceptional service to more customers across new categories and invest significantly in building our strategic and operational framework," says Rohit Aggarwal, Managing Partner of eTel.

About IMB Partners: Founded in 2010, IMB is a private equity sponsor focused on investing and partnering with management teams to grow lower middle market companies serving government agencies and electric and gas utilities. IMB believes that diversity is an asset and takes an entrepreneurial approach to building companies of scale. IMB seeks platform investment targets with $10-$250 million in revenue. Learn more at imbpartners.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About eTelligent Group: eTel provides a proven team of talented IT professionals that provide reliable solutions for business & information technology management and services. eTel delivers IT services, agile and DevOps development, big data services, IT program management, and cyber security services. Working as a trusted partner of the Federal Government, eTel holds itself to the highest industry standards, including CMMI Level 3 and PMBOK. Learn more at etelligent-group.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMB Partners