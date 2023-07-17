TCL Presented Novelties with QD-Mini LED TVs and Full-Category Announcements at Eletrolar Show in São Paulo

SAO PAULO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMP TCL , A pioneer company in the Brazilian electronics market, participated the 16th Eletrolar Show in São Paulo, Brazil, from 10th to 13th of July. During the fair, the brand presented details about sponsorships, partnerships and its 2023 portfolio for categories of QD-Mini LED TV, AC, soundbar, mobile, and the debut in the categories of white goods and gamer monitors –which should arrive in Brazil in the second half of this year.

"The debut in Gaming Monitors is part of our expansion strategy in the Brazilian market and, with that, we hope to get even closer to the gamers, generating connection, offering varied resources and unique experiences", he said. Yue Haiping, CEO of SEMP TCL.

In addition to monitors, the company also reinforces its commitment to the Brazilian market with the arrival of white line products in the coming months.

"At Eletrolar Show, we already give a taste of what is to come, exposing our Multi Door Refrigerator C512CD, with a capacity of 518 liters and Twin Eco Inverter compressors, in addition to the Side by Side C513SB of 513 liters, also with Inverter compressors, among other features that will impress consumers", he added.

During the Eletrolar Show, SEMP TCL also brought a series of unique experiences to reinforce connectivity aspects, with partnerships with Google and Roku, in addition to experiences for game fans with the new monitors, and the surprising TCL QD-Mini LED 4K TV C845 – featuring HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ and 144Hz VRR, providing an exceptional gaming experience, among the full line up of TCL 2023 QD-Mini LED TVs.

For air conditioning category, TCL presented Multi Split Inverter, in addition to the Split Cassete Inverter, which should arrive later this year in Brazil. And, for soundbars , the company brought the S522W, with 2.1 channels and wireless subwoofer.

The brand, which already has a history with the football universe, is, among other partnerships, sponsor of the CBF Women's National Team, and is preparing to engage consumers during the big event of women's football in July, inspiring them to follow the games through their televisions. In addition, SEMP TCL launched the promotion 'Me Leva Pra Final'*, which will take the winner and a companion to the grand final of CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023, in Rio de Janeiro.

* For more information about the 'Me Leva Pra Final' promotion, see the regulation on the promotion website: https://promo.semptcl.com.br/

About SEMP TCL :

SEMP TCL is a pioneer company in the Brazilian consumer electronics market, building, since 1942, a trajectory of incessant innovation. It was responsible for manufacturing the first TV and radio sets in Brazil. In July 2016, SEMP rewrites its history, with the Chinese multinational TCL Corporation. A new joint venture now begins with the global leader in Android TVs and the second largest television manufacturer in the world, with the company being renamed SEMP TCL and offering the Brazilian market products from two major brands: SEMP and TCL. In 2019, SEMP TCL consolidates its most relevant partnership in the sports field, after joining the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to sponsor the Brazilian Football Team and athletes such as Rodrygo Goes . Its audacity, creativity and innovation make SEMP TCL one of the most reliable and respected brands in Brazil, always presenting products with superior quality and design, with intelligent technologies that provide the best entertainment experience and connection to consumers. For more information: semptcl.com.br.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

