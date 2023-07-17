Sendlane Launches Reviews as Continuation of it's Unified Email & SMS Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendlane announces the launch of Sendlane Reviews, a fully integrated reviews product available to all Sendlane customers at no additional cost. This new release is the most recent product addition to the company's unified email, SMS, and marketing automation functions.

Sendlane's free reviews tool delivers a simple and effective solution to fully integrated review collection, management, and dynamic display without additional platforms or costs. The new tool enables merchants to automatically collect, monitor, respond, and dynamically display reviews on-site and within marketing messages—all within Sendlane's unified platform.

"Our mission here at Sendlane is simple, more tech, less stack. The latest addition of our Reviews product is only just the next step," said Jimmy Kim, CEO & Founder at Sendlane. "We listened to our clients and are committed to providing eCommerce brands with a powerful tool that's easy to use, saves money, and helps generate more revenue. Our Reviews launch drives that message home."

Sendlane's behavior-based email, SMS, and Reviews platform helps eCommerce brands deliver unique online shopping experiences on BigCommerce, Shopify, and Shopify Plus. The new Reviews tool is available to all Sendlane customers, regardless of plan, enabling them to collect, monitor, and leverage customer review content to reach more customers and sell more products.

"We're excited to release our third extension of unification, Sendlane Reviews, allowing our customers to leverage dynamic user-generated content to improve their marketing," said Caitlin Hutchinson, Head of Marketing at Sendlane. "In addition to unifying merchants' tech stacks and solving for data disparity, we're working to minimize costs by adding our new Reviews product 100% free for all users."

Sendlane Reviews Key Features:

Quickly Collect Customer Feedback: Automatically collect customer reviews via email within post-purchase funnels

Easily Showcase Your Reviews: Leverage the display widget to showcase reviews on-site within product pages

Respond and Manage: Moderate reviews to keep a constant pulse on customer feedback and protect your online reputation

Unite Reviews and Email Marketing: Dynamically display reviews and ratings in campaigns or create automations and segments based on customer rating

About Sendlane

Sendlane's unified email, SMS, and reviews solution empowers eCommerce brands to generate more revenue, increase retention, and deliver exceptional customer experiences on autopilot. Sendlane is dedicated to growing and evolving while providing industry-leading 24/7/365 30-second response time support from an expert team of email and SMS experts.

