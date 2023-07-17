Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Partner in the Americas

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its executive search business in the Americas in June 2023.

Jimmy Prencipe joined Heidrick & Struggles' Boston office as global leader for the Agribusiness Sector and member of the Industrial and Consumer Markets practices.

With over 15 years of experience in executive search, assessment, and corporate human resources, Jimmy focuses on C-suite, business unit, and senior functional searches for public, family-owned, private equity, and venture capital organizations. Previously, he led people operations at Tyson Foods. Prior to that, he worked in the industrial practice of a global executive search firm and in executive recruiting at Walmart.

"With his extensive experience in the Consumer, Industrial, and Agribusiness sectors, Jimmy has a deep understanding of the market. He offers our clients the talent solutions required to enhance their performance, growth, and culture in today's competitive, uncertain business and economic environments," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings and in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization team acceleration, culture shaping, and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:

Bianca Wilson

bwilson@heidrick.com

View original content:

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles