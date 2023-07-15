Amprion's αSynuclein Seed Amplification Assay to be Showcased at Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2023 (AAIC®)

Two posters at AAIC will feature SYNTap®, the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprion, a global leader in the advancement of neurodegenerative disorder diagnosis, will be in attendance at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2023 (AAIC®) in Amsterdam on July 16-20. AAIC brings together more than 5,000 clinicians, scientists, researchers, lab managers and care providers from the global medical and scientific dementia community. Amprion's SYNTap biomarker test is the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's Disease (PD), Lewy Body Dementia (LBD/DLB), and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) with Lewy Body variant.

"This is already shaping up to be a momentous year for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases," said Russell Lebovitz, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Amprion. "It's an honor to be among neurologists and industry partners at AAIC who are improving the lives of patients and families across the globe through innovative research. We look forward to sharing insights and creating partnerships to further advance the development of precision medicines."

Attendees at AAIC will have the opportunity to learn more about Amprion and the SYNTap biomarker test by visiting the Exhibit Hall to:

Network with the Amprion team in Booth 600

Visit two posters which utilized the SYNTap biomarker test: Presenter: Douglas Galasko, MD, University of California San Diego Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 8:45am – 4:15pm CEST

Presenter: Luis Concha , PhD, Amprion Associate Director for Research and Development



Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023



Time: 8:45am – 4:15pm CEST

Attend a Featured Research Session: 4:30 – 4:45pm : Validation of Cerebrospinal Fluid Alpha-synuclein Assay against Autopsy in Non-Parkinson's Disease Neurodegenerative Syndromes (Abstract ID: 73426) Lawren VandeVrede , MD, PhD, Memory and Aging Center, Weill Institute for Neurosciences, University of California San Francisco



"I will be pleased to present practical findings at AAIC for how Amprion's seed amplification assay provides detection of misfolded aggregates of α-synuclein in cerebrospinal fluid," said Doug Galasko, MD, UC San Diego. "This early diagnosis allows for the development of precision medicines for diseases such as Dementia with Lewy Bodies."

Abstracts will be available to registered AAIC attendees. Access more information about the conference here.

About SYNTap®:

Amprion's SYNTap Biomarker Test is a first-in-class-qualitative Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) and the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's Disease (PD), Lewy Body Dementia (LBD/DLB), and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) with Lewy Body variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Amprion a Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 for use of the test as an aid in the diagnosis of PD. SYNTap became commercially available in 2021.

About Amprion:

Amprion is a global leader in the advancement of neurodegenerative disorder diagnosis through seed amplification testing. As the global population ages, Amprion aims to accelerate precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders by helping biopharma partners identify new drug candidates and underlying pathologies. The amplification testing methodology was originally developed by Claudio Soto, PhD, Amprion's Co- Founder and Professor at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center (Houston) and has been further enhanced and validated by Amprion's in-house scientific team. Amprion currently holds multiple U.S. and International patents for SAA methodology and strives to launch more biomarker tests to detect a wide range of early-stage neurodegenerative disorders.

For more information, visit https://ampriondx.com/ or find us on LinkedIn.

