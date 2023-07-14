This Week in Travel News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the World's Best Awards from Travel + Leisure and wireless charging on United flights.
- Travel + Leisure Announces Winners of 2023 World's Best Awards Revealing the Top Cities, Islands, Hotels, Cruise Lines and More
Spanning 122 category lists, this year's survey results yielded many surprises, including a new airline claiming the #1 spot for Best International Airline for the first time in 28 years and a new winner in the Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line category. Two categories were introduced this year, Best Luxury Villa Rental Companies and Best Trains, to reflect changes in the way we travel now.
- United Debuts Wireless Charging Onboard
The new United First® seat – which also features vegan leather upholstery, 13-inch seatback screens and 18-inch tray tables, Bluetooth connectivity, privacy screens and an ergonomist-designed cushion – debuts on its first 737 this month, and customers will continue to see it rollout this summer.
- Dream Job Alert: AmericInn by Wyndham Seeks One Family to Uncover the Best State Fairs Across America's Heartland
The hotel brand seeks one adventurous family to travel across the Midwest in search of the best each state fair has to offer. Best of all, the job comes with a $15,000 payday.
- The New Delta Vacations Makes it Easier for SkyMiles Members to Book Vacations, Earn and Redeem Miles for Bucket-List Trips
Miles are now worth at least 15% more when put toward any Delta Vacations destination, at any time. This means SkyMiles Members can get more vacation value for their miles than ever before.
- W Hotels Unveils a Bold Duality in Hungary's Historic Capital with Debut of W Budapest
Housed in the historic Drechsler Palace, previously home to the Institute of Ballet, W Budapest is set to become an evolutionary heartbeat of the city with visionary design, eclectic gastronomy and a socially driven spirit drawn from the cosmopolitan capital.
- The Dyrt Announces the 2023 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.
Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt, said, "Whether your favorite campsite is up in the mountains, beside the ocean, in the middle of the desert or close to a big city, they can all offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and become your favorite memories."
- Allegiant Announces Six New Routes with One-Way Fares as Low as $40*
The routes, launching this November, will connect communities across the country to popular vacation spots including Nashville, Portland, Phoenix/Mesa, and several Florida destinations.
- With a More Than 45 Percent Growth in Italy Bookings, Luxury Travel Holdings Launches ItalyVillas.com
"At Italy Villas, we not only match our guests to a villa that fits their needs, but our team of concierges plans the trip itinerary from start to finish ensuring that each guest gets a fully immersive Italy vacation experience," said Andrew Kaye, general manager for Italy Villas.
- From Solo Travel to 'Pay-Cations,' Young Americans Lead 2023 Travel Trends with Wellness at the Forefront
The survey found that respondents in the 18 to 34-year-old demographic are more likely (42%) to travel to a vacation destination to work remotely, compared to 26% of those ages 35 to 54 years old and 12% who are 55 years and older.
- Pints, Plays, and Points: Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels are Serving Up the Glory of Manchester United with Match Day Viewing Experiences Traveling Coast-to-Coast this Summer
From July 21-29, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels will invite soccer fans to stay, play, and celebrate like true 'Mancunians,' offering multiple chances to receive exclusive access to the tour, with marquee events in New York and San Diego.
- Princess Launches Prime Offer for 2024 Sailings - "Score for '24 Sale" Will Be the Lowest Deals for Next Year
Whether it's a relaxing Caribbean getaway, an enchanting European cruise, or an adventurous expedition to remote destinations, the Score for '24 Sale offers unbeatable value for discerning travelers.
- Air Canada Opens First Maple Leaf Lounge at San Francisco International Airport
The modern and exclusive respite, located in Terminal 2, features Air Canada's first outdoor lounge terrace, together with a range of premium amenities, food and beverages, making the travel experience for eligible customers even more comfortable and convenient before their flights to Canada and beyond.
