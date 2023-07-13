AnitaB.org Announces Registration for Grace Hopper Celebration, the World's Largest Gathering for Women and Non-Binary Technologists, Opens July 18, 2023

Four-day event, produced by AnitaB.org, excitedly announces the highly anticipated registration opening for Grace Hopper Celebration 2023. Tickets for GHC are known to sell out in days after registration opens.

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, the leading global nonprofit organization committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, equality, and belonging in the technology ecosystem, is thrilled to announce that registration for the highly anticipated Grace Hopper Celebration 2023 (GHC 23) will open on July 18. The Celebration, recognized as the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists, will start with GHC 23 Open Source Day (OSD) on September 22, held online for all GHC 23 attendees. GHC 23 will be held in-person in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center and offered virtually from September 26-29, 2023.

Grace Hopper Celebration: The world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists
September 26-29, 2023 Orlando, Florida

"The Way Forward,"—the theme for GHC 23—acts as a powerful rallying cry for the industry to improve the state of intersectional gender equity in tech and to create a future that is more inclusive and equitable. This message signifies the collective efforts and determination of attendees to drive progress, inspire innovation, and shape the direction of technology while also encapsulating the urgency and importance of driving positive change in the tech sector.

"We envision Grace Hopper Celebration as a platform to pave The Way Forward in the tech industry," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "This year's theme inspires and empowers attendees to be change-makers, driving progress and innovation towards a more inclusive and equitable future. Together, we have the power to shape the direction of technology and build a community that reflects the diversity of the world we live in."

Grace Hopper Celebration aims to inspire and empower women and non-binary technologists, by advocating for diversity, inclusivity, equality, and belonging in the technology sector. Founded in 1994 to honor the pioneering work of tech luminary Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper, GHC has since become a flagship event for AnitaB.org, attracting attendees from around the world who come to learn, network, and celebrate achievements.

Underscoring the significance of fostering inclusivity and driving positive change, Wilkerson added, "We firmly believe that the technology industry should mirror the diversity of the people and societies it serves. Grace Hopper Celebration acts as a catalyst for transformative progress by cultivating a stronger and more inclusive tech community." In light of the AnitaB.org 2022 TechEES report revealing that 92.5% of women technologists reported experiencing discrimination in their workplace, Wilkerson adds, "This Celebration not only offers valuable career prospects but also nurtures a sense of belonging, ignites innovation, and amplifies the achievements of women and non-binary technologists. Let's come together, united in our passion for this industry we love, and push the reach of our collective voices and impact further."

GHC 23 will offer a range of interactive elements and features to connect attendees, foster collaboration, and encourage the exchange of ideas. Through engaging sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants will gain the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to make a positive impact in their workplaces and communities. The Celebration will kick off with GHC 23 Open Source Day, a virtual one-day event that AnitaB.org soon expects to expand aimed at promoting responsible computing and cultivating a diverse open source community.

With more than 30,000 women and non-binary technologists and computer scientists expected to attend, GHC 23 offers a multitude of valuable opportunities, including a dynamic career fair that connects motivated young professionals with a diverse range of sponsor companies, from startups to tech giants. In 2022, the event facilitated 25,106 one-on-one meetings between nearly 8,000 candidates and 343 employers. This year, attendees can expect a comprehensive conference program with Keynote addresses, technical sessions, a robust expo floor, Braindate networking, awards, and more.

Registration for Grace Hopper Celebration 2023 opens on July 18, 2023, and can be found at the official GHC 23 site only, linked here. Participation in GHC 23 Open Source Day is available to those who have registered to attend GHC 23. To stay updated on the latest news, access the agenda, and learn more about the event, please visit ghc.anitab.org.

Note to Editors

In response to current challenges related to LGBTQIA+ rights in Florida, AnitaB.org has chosen to host the final year of Grace Hopper Celebration in Orlando. Starting in 2024, the event will be relocated to Philadelphia, underscoring our dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants. Further details can be found in our official statement.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women and non-binary technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies.

For more information about AnitaB.org and the full roster of programs that our social enterprise offers to help women and non-binary technologists, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations, visit AnitaB.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org.

