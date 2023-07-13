42Gears SureMDM Expands Support to ChromeOS, Offering Enhanced Management Capabilities

BANGALORE, India, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading provider of Mobile Device Management solutions, is excited to announce that SureMDM, its flagship world-class Mobile Device Management platform, now fully supports ChromeOS. With this expansion, 42Gears SureMDM now offers organizations a complete suite of management features to streamline ChromeOS device administration, ease application management, enhance security, and optimize productivity.

ChromeOS devices are popular among businesses and educational institutions for their simplicity, speed, and affordability. Recognizing the growing demand for ChromeOS device management solutions for educational institutions, 42Gears SureMDM is now compliant with Higher Education Community Vendor Assessment Tool (HECVAT) Lite assessments, and the Cloud Broker Index (CBI) list. HECVAT is a security and privacy assessment toolkit designed specifically for higher education institutions to evaluate the risks associated with engaging third-party vendors and service providers. The HECVAT toolkit assists educational institutions in making informed decisions when selecting technology vendors and managing data privacy and security risks.

Here's how 42Gears SureMDM ChromeOS support can help IT administrators and businesses:

ChromeOS Apps and Extension Management: 42Gears SureMDM now fully supports apps and extensions from the Chrome Web Store. Centralized Console Management: SureMDM empowers administrators with a higher level of visibility into their device ecosystem by enabling a single, centralized web console view of the entire fleet of managed devices. Enhanced Kiosk Management for both Applications and Web: With SureMDM, administrators can now provide a secure and productive environment for employees by restricting access to certain Chrome Applications and Extensions, and blocking access to malicious URLs.

Additional functionalities and features included in 42Gears SureMDM ChromeOS support:

Configuration, Automation, and Application Management: With SureMDM, administrators can now offer profiles to configure user and device policies, and application management for deploying and controlling apps. These features enable administrators to efficiently manage ChromeOS devices, enforce policies, and maintain a secure computing environment.

User and Browser Policy: SureMDM enables administrators to configure network settings and define user-specific policies, granting precise control over user access, preferences, and settings. Additionally, browser policies offer comprehensive management of ChromeOS security settings and advanced configurations.

Device Policy: With SureMDM device policy management, organizations can enforce security measures, manage device permissions, define sign-in settings and enrollment access, and ensure compliance with company-wide policies. This feature empowers administrators with centralized control over ChromeOS devices, reducing potential security risks and ensuring uniformity across the fleet.

Apps and Extensions Policy: SureMDM allows IT teams to regulate the installation and usage of apps and extensions on ChromeOS devices. Administrators can manage and deploy Chrome Web Store applications across ChromeOS devices efficiently, and define policies to restrict or permit specific applications, ensuring a secure and productive environment while maintaining compatibility with organizational workflows.

Blocklist/Allowlist Apps: SureMDM offers the ability to create comprehensive blocklists and allowlists for apps, granting administrators granular control over the software ecosystem. This feature ensures that only authorized applications are installed and used on ChromeOS devices, reducing the risk of malware, unauthorized software, or productivity-draining distractions.

"We are excited to expand our mobile device management capabilities to include full support for ChromeOS," said Onkar Singh, CEO of 42Gears. "Organizations can now look forward to improved management capabilities, security, and efficiency across ChromeOS devices. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses and educational institutions to harness the power of ChromeOS while ensuring a secure and productive environment for their users."

For more information about 42Gears Mobile Device Management's ChromeOS support, please click here .

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42GearsMobilitySystems_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE 42Gears