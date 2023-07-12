KFC China celebrates its 500th store in Shanghai

SHANGHAI , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") announced that KFC China has celebrated the opening of its 500th store in Shanghai. KFC opened its first store in Shanghai at the Dongfeng Hotel on the Bund in 1989. 34 years later, Shanghai becomes the first city in China to reach 500 KFC stores.

"We are thrilled to reach this remarkable milestone in Shanghai, which is not only China's largest consumer market, but also home to Yum China's operating headquarters," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "Since entering China in 1987, we have been committed to meeting the evolving needs of consumers with great food and delightful dining experience. It has been our privilege to serve millions of customers and thousands of communities every day. Looking ahead, we firmly believe there are immense opportunities for us to continue expanding and growing in China."

KFC is committed to promoting positive social change and the 500th KFC store in Shanghai has some unique features that support this:

Partnering with the Shanghai Library, the new store features a dedicated reading area which has a diverse collection of books. The store will also hold a series of parent-child reading events. This initiative is part of the "KFC Book Kingdom Program" which is focused on promoting reading among children.

In collaboration with the Pudong New Area Disabled Persons' Federation, the store is KFC's first "Angel Restaurant" in Shanghai . The "Angel Restaurants" initiative aims to create an inclusive and welcoming work environment for individuals with special needs. The store incorporates various enhancements to support employees, such as light and sound reminders. Moreover, the in-store menu at this location offers braille and sign language options, ensuring more accessible and enjoyable dining experience for customers with special needs.

KFC is the leading and the largest quick-service restaurant brand in China, with over 9,200 stores in 1,800 cities across China as of March 2023. Over the years, menu innovation has been a strategic focus for KFC China. By combining Chinese and Western elements in its menu and offerings, KFC is establishing deeper connections with Chinese consumers. This summer, KFC launched a nostalgia marketing campaign with 9 classic fan-favorite menu items, including Original Recipe® Chicken, Dragon Twister, Portuguese egg tart, New Orleans Roasted Chicken Wing, Century Egg & Pork Congee, Great Value Family Bucket, among others.

