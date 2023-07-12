G-SHOCK RELEASES ITS FOURTH NASA-INSPIRED LIMITED-EDITION TIMEPIECE

The Latest Version Showcases a New Out-Of-This-World Design

DOVER, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announces lift off of its fourth timepiece paying homage to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the desire for the moon and beyond. The DW6900NASA237 is the latest rendition of the branded timepiece in the series, reminding us that whether we look up or down, two of our favorite silhouettes are close at hand.

The DW6900NASA237 comes to life through the classic and timeless design of the rounded DW6900, which was first introduced in 1995 and has gone on to become a cultural icon with era-spanning popularity. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, G-SHOCK unites fans of both brands and pays homage to a beloved and influential style, inviting enthusiasts to come together and revel in the distinctive aura of this new timepiece.

Sporting a crisp, matte white finish, the DW6900NASA237 features a full resin case, bezel, and band, making for a minimalistic yet bold look on the wrist. To further commemorate the brand, the timepiece displays the NASA logo on the lower band and "National Aeronautics and Space Administration" on the upper band. Additionally, an American flag can be found on the band loop and a depiction of the Earth is engraved on the case back, as well as appearing in the watch face when the EL backlight is activated. Lastly, as with many limited-edition models, the watch comes in special packaging that features an outer box with the moon set against a semi-matte black background and an inner tin of black and white, emblazoned with the American flag and the brand's logo.

The iconic G-SHOCK DW6900 silhouette, is renowned for its robustness and reliability, making it the perfect companion for any adventure, whether it be earthly or extraterrestrial. The popular 6900 case creates a captivating aesthetic that encapsulates the boundless spirit of exploration, challenging the limits and infinite possibilities.

The new timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

1/100-sec Stopwatch (24 Hr)

1-sec Countdown Timer (24 Hr)

Multi-Function alarm

EL Backlight

Flash Alert

Full Auto Calendar

The DW6900NASA237 is now available for contest sign-ups on gshock.com for $130. The contest closes on July 16th and winners will be notified on July 17th. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

