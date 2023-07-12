FYZICAL Achieves Phenomenal Growth in First Half of 2023

Fastest-Growing Physical Therapy Franchise Celebrates Dozens of New Franchise Agreements and Clinic Openings

SARASOTA, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, capped off an impressive end to the first half of 2023 with the opening of 31 new clinics, including its first location in Idaho, and 48 franchise deals year to date (YTD) that will take the brand into new markets. With over 500 locations nationwide, serving 45 states, FYZICAL is solidifying its position as a leader in the health and wellness industry, driven by its commitment to deliver a personalized approach to patient care.

FYZICAL JPG LOGO (PRNewswire)

Of the 48 franchise deals FYZICAL secured, 32 are new agreements, seven are expansions, and nine are new area representatives. The company's innovative approach to physical therapy, dedication to falls awareness and prevention and its comprehensive franchise business model have attracted an additional 93 units to be sold YTD, furthering FYZICAL's plans to expand its footprint across the U.S.

Underpinning their growth, FYZICAL has also secured a record of recognition and prestigious awards this year. Franchise Times awarded FYZICAL with their "Healing Touch" Zor Award and named it as one of the top brands to buy. The company ranked No. 240 on the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list, a highly-respected industry ranking. Additionally, FYZICAL was named a Top Recession Proof Business by Franchise Business Review for the third year due to the brand's high franchisee satisfaction rating.

"We take tremendous pride in the remarkable growth and accolades we've achieved so far this year at FYZICAL," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL. "With a decade of franchising experience under our belt, we are eager to continue propelling the brand forward by providing support to our franchisees who embody our mission of making an impact in transforming patient care through specialized therapy services."

As the year continues, FYZICAL is projected to reach the milestone of opening more than 100 units and is actively seeking qualified franchisees in Kansas City, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Individuals with a genuine passion for making a positive impact on others' lives, no matter their level of knowledge about the physical therapy industry, are poised for remarkable success in this endeavor.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with FYZICAL, visit fyzicalfranchise.com.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 500 locations that span across 45 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

Media Contact: Camille Douglas, Fishman Public Relations

