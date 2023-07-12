Flatfile reinvents one-size-fits-all data file import category with extensible API-first platform

The Flatfile platform enables developers to easily and securely build fully customizable file-based import experiences

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatfile , the pioneer of AI-assisted data exchange, today announced the release of its Flatfile Data Exchange Platform, the industry's first extensible platform for file-based data import. With this new release, Flatfile is reinventing the file-based data import category that has been defined by one-size-fits-all, single-purpose csv-import tools, with an extensible, API-first and event-driven data exchange platform for enterprise developers.

Flatfile's next-generation release breaks new ground by making the power of Flatfile fully accessible and extensible for software developers. It enables them to build fully customizable, powerful workflows that address a wide range of file-based import related use cases. This provides huge cost savings and makes data available faster and more securely, and improves data accuracy.

While data integration tools have been around for decades, they have all been built on the outdated premise that data is only transferred between tightly managed IT systems. Today data is everywhere, often inside of files. It resides with individuals, vendors, customers, agents, remote offices, or partners. Furthermore, file-based data is highly variable in data quality, file formats, and structure. At the same time, companies are under more pressure than ever to move fast and make data-driven decisions. Ensuring data is accurate, up-to-date, secure and available at the right time is imperative for every business. As companies are racing to build more intelligent and automated systems, the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is increasing the stakes of data accuracy and rapid availability dramatically.

These challenges affect companies large and small; from the software company adding a data importer to their commercial app, to the global insurance company collecting reports from agents, or the system integrator preparing legacy data for new systems.

Example use-cases

Embedding a file importer into an application

Headless, automatic collection and conversion of data files from any source

Collaborative data onboarding across users or teams on large projects

Until now, companies possessed only a handful of options to address data import needs, such as developing a custom-coded solution that required expensive developer resources, manual data clean-up that is time-consuming and riddled with errors or using a one-size-fits-all tool that didn't have flexibility to customize or support enterprise workflows.

"Over the last 5 years, we have heard from thousands of organizations and their development teams and their wide range of requirements and workflows," said David Boskovic, Founder and CEO of Flatfile. "Instead of trying to create yet another one-size-fits-all tool that would inevitably be limited, we set out to create a platform that enables any developer to build the ideal solution for their specific needs. The release of the Flatfile Data Exchange Platform opens up entirely new options for companies looking for data file import solutions that support their business. With our API-first and event-driven architecture we are putting the power of Flatfile data import right in the hands of every developer."

Key features include:

Rich library of APIs combined with event-driven architecture: The Flatfile Data Exchange Platform is from the ground up designed on an open, API-first and event-driven architecture that easily fits into most tech stacks. Its rich library of APIs and code-based plugins for file-based data imports, validation, transformations, and workflows is uniquely powerful, providing development teams with ultimate customization and extensibility options.

Advanced data import functionality: Flatfile provides developers with all the tooling they need - from collecting any file type from any type of data source to AI-powered data matching, automated formatting, cleaning and validating data, to human-in-the-loop reviews and approvals.

Highly intuitive data import experience designed for end users: The platform provides an easy to use and intuitive user experience throughout the data import, matching, cleaning and validation process. This includes workbook-style data editing, AI-assisted data file importing, or protected microsites for secure collaboration.

Enterprise-scale and security to support the most demanding needs: Ultimately the platform is designed to scale to the most demanding enterprise needs, including support for rigorous compliance and security standards, very large file support, parallel processing and load balancing, or multi-region data storage.

Supporting Quotes

"Ridgeline has been an early adopter of Flatfile's Data Exchange Platform the past six months. Flatfile has helped us efficiently migrate data from 30+ year old, on-premise legacy software into Ridgeline's modern industry cloud for investment management. Asset Management is one of the last industries to experience the tangible benefits of industry cloud; Flatfile is helping Ridgeline and our customers turn the vision into reality." - Brian Stone, VP of Customer Success, Ridgeline

"Flatfile's platform sets a new bar for data-exchange solutions, offering unparalleled flexibility and capability in coding. Combined with the collaborative spirit of their team, it's an indispensable tool for any developer." - Jonathan, Manager of Data Conversion Automation Tooling, Workday

Availability

The Flatfile Data Exchange Platform is available now for all users.

Users can sign up for a free account at https://flatfile.com/start

Pricing

The Flatfile Data Exchange Platform is completely free with a generous monthly data usage allowance. Teams that have higher data needs can pay for extra usage with no-commitment, fixed rate pay-as-you-go pricing, or take advantage of volume discounts on a Professional or Enterprise plan.

Pricing details here: https://flatfile.com/pricing

Learn more:

About Flatfile

Flatfile, the pioneer of AI-assisted data exchange, provides companies and their software development teams with the easiest, fastest, and safest way to build the ideal data file import experience for their users. Hundreds of companies such as AstraZeneca, Square and Sage rely on Flatfile's extensible, API-first platform to create enterprise-scale, intelligent, file-based data import solutions, increase developer productivity, reduce cost and improve data quality. To start for free and learn how to turn "flat" files into API-ready data visit www.flatfile.com .

