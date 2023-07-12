Bloomberg Terminal Offers Access to GLG Expert Transcripts and Insights

GLG's industry-leading library of nearly 20,000 expert transcripts will empower Bloomberg Terminal customers to make more informed investment decisions

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and GLG, the World's Insight Network, today announced that GLG expert interview transcripts will now be available as a part of the Bloomberg Terminal's range of data and content sources.

(PRNewswire)

GLG connects decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity. GLG's network of experts is the most diverse, dynamic, and senior membership of its kind, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. Transcripts of GLG's expert interviews and events will be available via the Bloomberg Terminal's AI-powered Document Search. Using Document Search, DS

, investors can quickly find and extract the deep insights from GLG's experts.

The addition of GLG's original content expands Bloomberg's existing data and content sources and gives Bloomberg Terminal customers access to some of the most in-demand insights across industries and around the world.

"GLG helps our clients get the right insight at the right time, with unique content, expert engagements, and access channels tailored to their needs and workflows," said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. "We are excited to work with Bloomberg to meet more clients where they are, with the precise insights that their research demands."

"The world's leading professionals increasingly leverage expert transcripts to gather insights," said GLG Global Head of Content Eric Jaffe, who oversees the team that produces and moderates expert interviews. "We're proud to partner with Bloomberg to share the hundreds of interviews our trained moderators conduct with top experts every month."

GLG joins the Bloomberg Terminal's growing range of content providers, giving Bloomberg customers access to the data and information they need to power investment decisions. Customers will be able to aggregate this content, analyze it, compare it, chart it, and use it to make timely decisions. Bloomberg's content partner data reaches traders, investors, portfolio managers, risk managers, analysts, strategists, economists, and other Bloomberg Terminal subscribers who need to make important decisions in the global financial markets.

Bloomberg's Data group is responsible for acquiring, modeling, and enriching the content needed to power the Bloomberg suite of products. The team brings industry expertise and vital transparency to clients by contextualizing information and delivering the highest quality data and insights. For more information, please contact researchsupp@bloomberg.net .

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About GLG

GLG is the world's largest insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. Our network of experts is the world's largest source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit GLGinsights.com .

CONTACT: press@glg.it

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GLG